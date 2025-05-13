Elite HoopHer: HBCU ELITE Unveils Game-Changing Camp Blending Hoops, Sisterhood & Wholistic Development

Elite HoopHer Camp Flyer Elite HoopHer: Empowering HBCU women’s basketball players with top-tier training and holistic development.

An exclusive 4-day Atlanta experience for standout HBCU women’s basketball players, spotlighting elite training, wellness, and career-driven development.

This camp is about more than just basketball—it’s about empowering these young women with the skills, knowledge, and networks to succeed long after the final buzzer.” — Dr. Tara Turner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBCU ELITE proudly announces the launch of Elite HoopHer, its inaugural invite-only women’s basketball camp set to take place May 28–31, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. This exclusive four-day, three-night camp will bring together 24 of the top women’s basketball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for an immersive experience that sharpens athletic performance and cultivates personal and professional excellence.“Our mission is to develop well-rounded student-athletes who are prepared to lead, compete, and thrive—on the court and in life,” said Dr. Tara Turner, Executive Director of HBCU ELITE. “This camp is about more than just basketball—it’s about empowering these young women with the skills, knowledge, and networks to succeed long after the final buzzer.”In addition to elite-level basketball training and skill development, participants will engage in a robust lineup of personal and professional development sessions, including:Financial Literacy & NIL Session — Strategies for financial management and maximizing opportunities related to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.Health & Wellness Sessions — Featuring small-group mental health discussions, yoga, and a consultation with a licensed nutritionist to equip players with strategies to optimize performance, boost energy, and support long-term health both on and off the court.Media Training Session — Techniques to navigate interviews, social media, and public appearances with professionalism and confidence.Workforce Readiness Workshop — Tools to prepare athletes for career transitions, job readiness, and leadership roles beyond athletics.Black Women in Sports Career Panel — An inspiring panel of influential Black women leaders sharing insights into careers across the sports industry.Beauty Within The BEAST — A makeup, skincare, haircare, and workforce styling session designed to help players feel confident and polished on and off the court.The Elite HoopHer Invitational is a signature initiative within HBCU ELITE’s mission to amplify exposure, education, and empowerment for HBCU student-athletes. By blending high-level competition with holistic development, the camp aims to shape future leaders poised for success in any arena.About HBCU ELITEHBCU ELITE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing athletic development, academic enrichment, and career readiness opportunities for student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Through camps, showcases, mentorship, and community engagement, HBCU ELITE empowers student-athletes to excel on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.For more information about Elite HoopHer, or to inquire about sponsorship and media opportunities, please follow us on IG at @hbcueliteorg , visit www.hbcuelitemerch.org or contact the HBCU ELITE media team at pr-media@hbcuelite.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.