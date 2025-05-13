Tasting Australia wraps up having showcased the best of SA

Release date: 13/05/25

South Australia’s best eating and drinking experiences have delighted festival-goers across a deliciously diverse 18th edition of Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond.

With over 280 local businesses supported, the 2025 festival showcased some of the best of the state’s produce, people, and places to visitors from all over.

More than 150 events throughout South Australia featured during the past 10 days and nights, with highlights including Tasting Australia Airlines journeys to the northern Flinders Ranges and Murray River, the return of Tasting Australia by Train and the new Aperitivo Hour series featuring chefs from leading national restaurants.

The festival’s Town Square hub in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga welcomed over 65,000 people and hosted four bars and 15 food vendors, live music and DJs, hands-on Make sessions and Canteen lunches prepared by teams from top South Australian eateries including Flinders Food Co, Adelaide Hills favourite The Lane and Mt Gambier’s Elementary by Soul Co.

More than 2,000 meals were served to guests inside Tasting Australia’s Dining Galleries presented by Mitolo Family Farms, while over 4,500 bottles of Seppeltsfield wine were enjoyed across Town Square.

Special Mother’s Day celebrations in Town Square took place on Sunday, among them a family brunch, indulgent degustation lunch and free flower crown making for children led by Nature Play SA.

Dates for the 2026 edition of Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s blockbuster events calendar continues to set the bar, helping both strengthen our reputation as a must-see destination and make an important contribution to our state’s visitor economy.

This year’s Tasting Australia proudly shared South Australia’s abundant simple pleasures and supported 280 local businesses through its latest edition.

Good food and wine are the top driver of interstate visitation to our state, and the real credit goes to all the hard-working vendors and businesses that worked tirelessly for months to bring to the forefront the best SA has to offer.

The success of this festival also highlights the strength of audience appetite for authentic eating and drinking experiences in South Australia and drives year-round demand for all our state offers.

Tasting Australia is the latest success in South Australia’s blockbuster calendar of major events and festivals – one that will continue into winter and beyond.

Attributable to Tasting Australia Festival Director Karena Armstrong

Celebrating connection – between producers, people, places and the land we call home – was at the heart of Tasting Australia this year.

It’s a privilege to welcome visiting chefs and beverage stars to our state, together with highlighting the local professionals who share South Australia’s remarkable eating and drinking experiences all year round.

Attributable to Justine Lally, Executive General Manager of Marketing Journey Beyond

We were thrilled with the response we received in our inaugural year as the presenting partner for this extraordinary culinary celebration. It was wonderful to see so many visitors stepping into The Ghan Experience; the train carriage-themed activation where guests loved catching a glimpse of life aboard this iconic Outback journey.

They were immersed in a sensory experience that showcased the sights, sounds, and scents of this legendary ride, encapsulating the essence of travelling on The Ghan.

The Journey Beyond Lounge also proved to be a popular spot for Town Square visitors, providing a place to sit back, relax, and soak in the atmosphere, sights, and enticing aromas. Guests were able to engage with our knowledgeable Journey Beyond travel centre staff to learn about our 17 iconic Australian experiences available across the country and book their next adventure.