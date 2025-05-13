Awards ceremony held for the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta Photography Competition

MACAU, May 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Management, and co-organized by the Photographic Society of Macau, the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta Photography Competition was held successfully. The awards ceremony took place yesterday (12 May) at MGM Cotai.

The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta concluded successfully in January, and the photography competition was held to encourage Macao residents to participate in the event in different ways and to deepen their knowledge and interest in sailing sport. The evaluation of submitted works has been completed, and the winners of the competition are as follows:

Winner: Lam Kok Kun; 1st Runner-up: Pang Chi Pong; 2nd Runner-up: Cheong Chan Hong.

Merit Awards: Lei Chan I, Chao Hio Yung, Lam Kok Kun, Ching Chun Keung, Chiang Ka Chon.

An online exhibition of the submitted works will be available from 13 May via the following link: https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/photos/type/album/id/534.

Guests present at the awards ceremony included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Fong Kuok Keong, President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macau; See Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Catarina Lio, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM; Irene Wong, Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Kuok Keng Man, Vice President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macau; Wong Meng Fai, President of the Board of Directors of the Photographic Society of Macau.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.