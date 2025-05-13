Voters Overwhelmingly Support Keeping Tax-Exempt Status for Nonprofits, New Poll Finds

Washington, DC, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new nationwide poll released by the Community Impact Coalition (CIC) reveals broad and bipartisan support for maintaining the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, reinforcing the vital role these organizations play in American communities and underscoring political risk for lawmakers who propose removing such protections.

The poll was conducted by Cygnal, a multi-mode polling and public affairs firm. The poll had a sample size of 1,500 likely voters surveyed from April 16 to 21, 2025. Key findings include:

A strong majority (57%) of voters support nonprofits having tax-exempt status rather than being taxed like businesses or individuals.





An overwhelming 82% of voters consider nonprofit tax-exempt status important, with just 12% saying it is unimportant.





Nonprofits enjoy strong favorability across the electorate (68% favorable / 18% unfavorable), including among Republicans (62% favorable / 22% unfavorable).





Among Republican voters, 80% say tax-exempt status is important; that number rises to 82% in Extremely Red districts.





Conservative voters view nonprofits favorably by more than a 2:1 margin, and more than three-quarters believe their tax-exempt status is important.





A striking 53% of voters say they would be less likely to vote for their Member of Congress if they supported eliminating tax-exempt status for nonprofits. This includes majorities in Very Red (55%) districts.

“The data is crystal clear: Americans—across party lines—support nonprofits and the tax policies that enable them to deliver essential services to local communities all across America,” said Steve Caldeira, President and CEO of the Household & Commercial Products Association and co-chair of the Community Impact Coalition. “Any proposal to revoke tax-exempt status is not only ill-advised policy—it’s bad politics.”

When asked about the consequences of taxing nonprofits, voters expressed deep concern:

62% worry about reduced services for people in need

56% are concerned about higher costs for healthcare, education, and childcare

55% cite the potential loss of community programs and resources

49% fear reduced charitable giving and volunteerism

The leading reason cited for protecting nonprofit tax exemption is the fear that if nonprofits are taxed, critical services such as hospitals, food banks, and educational programs could be forced to cut back or raise fees, placing greater costs on families, workers, and local businesses.

“As Congress considers tax reform, voters are sending a clear message: protect nonprofits, protect communities,” said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca and co-chair of the Community Impact Coalition.

—

About the Community Impact Coalition

Anticipating significant tax legislation in 2025, American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) launched the Community Impact Coalition earlier this year. The Community Impact Coalition advocates for policies that strengthen and protect the nonprofit sector. Our mission is to ensure that nonprofits can continue their vital work, from disaster relief to education, healthcare, and beyond. The Coalition is supported by a wide range of trade associations, charities, and professional societies.

Elizabeth Fanning CRAFT 978.758.9778 efanning@craftdc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.