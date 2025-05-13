The recognition as the top AI voiceover tool in 2025 underscores Voices, by Epidemic Sound's relevance to professionals seeking scalable solutions in the fast-changing digital media environment.

NEW YORK CITY, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voices, by Epidemic Sound, has been named the top AI-powered voiceover tool for 2025 by Software Experts, following a detailed evaluation of AI voiceover tools and their applications in digital media production. The designation highlights the growing relevance of high-quality, automated voice solutions amid increasing global demand for scalable content creation.

Best AI Voiceover Tool:

Voices, by Epidemic Sound - takes AI-generated audio beyond robotic tones and into the realm of expressive, real voices crafted by professional voice artists.



The recognition comes at a time when businesses, educators, marketers, and content producers are seeking reliable and professional voiceover tools that can match the cadence and emotional depth of human narration. Voices, by Epidemic Sound has gained traction for addressing that need through a balance of voice quality, usability, and licensing clarity.

The full review, published on SoftwareExperts.org, analyzes the platform’s architecture, pricing models, and voice library capabilities in relation to modern creative workflows and production needs. Based on these findings, the site recognized Voices, by Epidemic Sound, as a leader in text-to-speech solutions for audio production in 2025.

Acknowledging the Rise of AI Voiceover Technology

The adoption of AI voiceover technology is expanding across industries such as digital education, podcasting, online advertising, social media, and product marketing. Businesses are increasingly investing in automated voice tools to scale voiceover production.

In this evolving environment, the need for AI voiceovers that sound natural, are easy to deploy, and come with reliable licensing terms has become critical. Software Experts notes that Epidemic Sound’s voiceover tool has met this demand through its streamlined interface and extensive voice options, aligning with broader shifts toward automation and remote-first content production.

The tool’s growing user base includes digital creators, communication teams, instructional designers, and advertising agencies who prioritize speed, consistency, and authentic human voices in their projects.

Overview of Voices, by Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound, a Swedish company globally known for its expansive catalog of authentic, world-class music and sound effects, expanded its offering in 2025 to include human voiceovers enhanced by AI. The company’s sound expertise, built over more than a decade, provides a foundation of human voices with the tonal quality and emotional range expected in professional narration, enabling instant voiceovers enhanced by AI.

Voices enables creators to transform written scripts into speech using a web-based tool or directly in video editing software through plugins for Adobe and DaVinci Resolve Studio. The tool's functionality supports instant creation of voiceovers in multiple languages, speed adjustment, and real-time previews.

Software Experts emphasized that, unlike general-purpose voice generator tools built solely on synthetic models, Voices, by Epidemic Sound is built upon the foundation of real human performances by professional voice artists, transformed into AI-powered replicas. The result is natural-sounding voiceovers suited for a wide range of commercial and creative applications. At the same time, the collaboration provides new opportunities for voice artists through a fair and equitable partnership, transparency, and choice, as well as discovery and security.

Key Use Cases and Industry Applications

According to the Software Experts' evaluation, Voices, by Epidemic Sound aligns well with current industry requirements for high-quality narration. The AI voiceover tool supports a variety of use cases, including:

Video tutorials and explainers

Social media marketing content

Brand promotional materials

E-learning courses and modules

Corporate communications

Podcasts and video intros





Each voice was recorded with careful attention to nuance, intonation, and expression — the elements that make human speech truly compelling. This ensures that any voiceovers created with Epidemic Sound’s tool retain the natural tone and emotional depth of a human performance, making it the perfect vocal match for a variety of content types — from storytelling and instructional videos to persuasive marketing materials.

Voices also enables consistency across serialized projects, supporting uniform audio branding without fluctuations in quality or delivery. This is particularly beneficial for organizations managing multiple campaigns or regional adaptations that require reliable voice replication over time.

Technology and Workflow Features

Software Experts highlighted the usability and technical features of Voices as core strengths. The voiceover tool is web-based, and for an even more streamlined workflow, it is also available directly within video editing software through Epidemic Sound’s plugins for Adobe and DaVinci Resolve Studio. Users can input scripts, select a voice, and customize the output, all within minutes.

By working with voiceovers directly within video editors, users can seamlessly fine-tune them alongside their video and music in real time, streamlining the production process and reducing the need for additional post-production editing.

Voiceover files are downloadable in high-quality audio formats, and licensing is automatically aligned with Epidemic Sound’s content usage guidelines. This simplifies the compliance process for professional users who need to deploy content across multiple channels, including commercial broadcast, corporate training portals, and subscription-based platforms.

Subscription Tiers and Licensing Structure

Voices, by Epidemic Sound is available through two subscription models, providing scalable access depending on content production volume and usage rights.

Pro Plan : Intended for freelancers, agencies, and businesses using voiceovers in monetized or client-facing content. Offers expanded usage rights and premium voice options.





: Intended for freelancers, agencies, and businesses using voiceovers in monetized or client-facing content. Offers expanded usage rights and premium voice options. Enterprise Plan: Developed for large-scale production teams and media organizations. Includes advanced features such as API access, team collaboration tools, and enhanced licensing flexibility.





This tiered structure supports both individual users and larger operations, making it possible for content teams to integrate Voices, by Epidemic Sound into existing production workflows without significant friction.

Addressing Trends in Content Automation

Software Experts’ report places the emergence of tools like Voices within a larger context of AI adoption in digital content creation. As video and audio production become more decentralized, cloud-based tools that simplify narration and reduce dependency on traditional studio setups are becoming integral to creative operations.

With a growing emphasis on rapid content deployment and global reach, businesses are turning to voice automation not only for speed but also for consistency in tone and messaging. Voices, by Epidemic Sound, addresses both of these trends, offering a tool that balances the quality of human voiceovers with the accessibility of AI.

Market Outlook and Platform Developments

Epidemic Sound continues to invest in expanding its catalog with new voices, styles, and soundtracking tools, with plans for additional language support, emotion-driven voice modulation, and even more streamlined workflows.

As AI-generated media becomes more prevalent, platforms that emphasize creative control, licensing transparency, and production efficiency are expected to lead market growth. Voices, by Epidemic Sound, by leveraging its existing position in the audio licensing space, is strategically positioned to contribute to this evolution.

The tool’s consistent updates, responsive user interface, and strong licensing framework are contributing to wider adoption across industry verticals, particularly in education, branded content, and media publishing.

Recognition by Software Experts

Software Experts’ review concluded that Voices, by Epidemic Sound addresses the main pain points found in other AI voice tools, particularly in the areas of usability, consistency, and creative flexibility, while staying true to authentic human performances. The recognition of the platform as the top AI voiceover tool in 2025 underscores its relevance to professionals seeking scalable solutions in the fast-changing digital media environment.

The evaluation criteria included clarity of voice, editing functionality, licensing terms, and user experience. Voices, by Epidemic Sound, scored highly across all categories.

For readers interested in a detailed breakdown of the platform’s features, pricing, and supported use cases, the full review is available at the Software Experts website.





