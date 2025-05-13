WNC & Associates and Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation to Construct Talbot Commons II Affordable Housing Community in Boston

$32 Million Development to Add 42 Affordable Units in Dorchester, Mass.

DORCHESTER, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WNC & Associates (WNC), a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry, and Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (CSNDC), a Dorchester-based grassroots community organization committed to developing affordable housing and fighting for racial and economic justice by building community power, have closed a deal to begin construction on Talbot Commons II, a $32 million new affordable housing community in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Talbot Commons II will be the second phase of the larger Talbot Commons project, which broke ground in 2020. Talbot Commons I, located on Norfolk Avenue, comprises 40 LIHTC units and is currently 100% occupied, with a 400-household waitlist.

“Boston is one of the most expensive housing markets in the country and there is a dire need for more affordable units,” said Anil Advani, Executive Vice President, Originations and Finance at WNC. “We are proud to be a part of this project, which will help to provide more affordable housing options for both low-income and workforce families in the greater Boston area.”

The new transit-oriented development will be comprised of two sites, located at 151 Spencer Street and 21 New England Avenue in the Codman Square neighborhood of Dorchester. The two four-story buildings will provide 42 units of affordable housing targeting families at 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% of the area median income (AMI). Eight units will receive project-based Section 8 vouchers, and another eight units will be a part of the Massachusetts Rental Voucher program. Additionally, nine units will be set aside for households formerly experiencing homelessness.

The Spencer Street site will include five one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units. The New England Avenue site will provide six one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom units. Talbot Commons II’s in-unit amenities will include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, vinyl flooring, garbage disposal, and window blinds. All appliances will be high efficiency and ENERGY STAR certified.

Design and finish choices throughout the property were made to meet the City of Boston's Zero Energy Building guidelines, Passive House certification, Green Enterprise Communities certification and LEED Silver certification standards. The units’ kitchen cabinets are formaldehyde‐free, and all interior finishes will be durable, high-quality, and prioritize the use of sustainable materials. Additionally, both buildings will have rooftop solar panels, providing shade for the properties and reducing their carbon footprint.

Common area amenities will include laundry facilities, a picnic area, an elevator, activity room, community garden, controlled access, and bicycle parking.

Talbot Commons II residents will be able to access several on-site wraparound services provided by CSNDC free of charge. Services will be focused on case management, digital literacy and employment support, as well as financial coaching and housing education.

“We believe that affordable housing should be a foundation for stability, personal growth, and community connection,” said Kiele Mauricio, Real Estate Project Manager at CSNDC. “As such, with each of our projects, our goal is to create a community where residents feel safe, secure, proud, and can exercise independent action in governing their lives and making their residence a true home.”

The project will break ground immediately and construction is expected to be completed in Summer 2026.



About WNC & Associates

Founded in 1971, WNC & Associates (WNC) is a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry. WNC and its affiliated companies specialize in tax credit syndication, affordable housing development, and preservation equity fund investments. Combined, the WNC companies have acquired approximately $18.2 billion in assets across 48 states, including more than 1,800 affordable rental properties that house more than 1 million residents. With offices in 16 states, WNC has partnered with more than 400 developers and 125 institutional investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.wncinc.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6870b4c9-d36a-421f-869e-c401d077b106

