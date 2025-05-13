ARKOS HEALTH NAMES ERIC TANNER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD COMPANY’S NEXT CHAPTER

Plano, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkos Health announced the appointment of Eric Tanner as Chief Executive Officer, signaling a new chapter in the company’s growth and mission to transform value-based care. Tanner succeeds Jerry Williamson, who will transition to Executive Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer.

Tanner brings a bold, focused vision for advancing Arkos’ integrated care model, driving improved clinical outcomes while enhancing financial sustainability across the healthcare ecosystem. Under his leadership, Arkos will double down on its commitment to delivering scalable, patient-centered solutions powered by data and operational excellence.

“Arkos is building a smarter, more connected approach to value-based care,” said Tanner. “By working across Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace, and partnering directly with plans to support their members over the long term, we bring together clinical depth, local insight, and technology at scale. It’s a true honor to lead Arkos into its next chapter as we expand into new markets, scale our proven model, and deliver meaningful impact for members, partners, and the healthcare system as a whole.”

Williamson, a co-founder of Arkos Health and the architect of its platform, will continue to play a key strategic role as Executive Director and CSO. In this capacity, he will focus on long-term innovation, key partnerships, and advancing the company’s proprietary Arkos360® platform.

“Eric is the right leader for this moment,” said Williamson. “I’ve worked alongside him for almost a decade, and what sets him apart is his ability to bring people together, across teams, geographies, and disciplines, to solve hard problems and drive meaningful progress. His discipline, insight, and deep commitment to our mission make him the ideal CEO to guide Arkos into the future. I’m excited to support him as he leads us into this next chapter of growth and impact.”

As Arkos Health deepens its presence in existing markets and expands into new ones, including Georgia and Montana in 2025, the company remains grounded in its One Arkos framework, emphasizing unity, accountability, and results. Tanner’s leadership marks a confident step forward in that journey.

A full update on Arkos Health’s executive leadership team will be shared soon.

About Arkos Health

Arkos is transforming how care is delivered across broad populations: rising-risk, high-risk, and underserved through a powerful combination of clinical services, care coordination, and data-driven insight. Serving over 430,000 (and growing) members across seven states, Arkos partners with health plans in Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace to close care gaps, improve quality, and reduce costs. Our local care teams work closely with members’ primary care providers and payer resources to enhance coordination, reduce fragmentation, and improve documentation integrity, ensuring timely, appropriate care that drives better outcomes. The model is built to deliver measurable impact, achieve at least a 3x return on investment, and help plans perform, scale, and grow with confidence. Learn more at http://www.arkoshealth.com

