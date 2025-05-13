Global Carbon Black Market to Reach USD 44.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by Demand from Automotive & Construction Industries

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand across industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics is further propelling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Black market is projected to grow from USD 28.1 billion in 2024 to USD 44.3 billion by 2033, registering a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during the forecast period, according to the latest market analysis.

Carbon black, a fine black powder used mainly as a reinforcing agent in rubber products, continues to see rising demand from key industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and plastics. Its essential role in tire manufacturing, particularly for enhancing durability and performance, is contributing significantly to market growth. The growing production of electric vehicles (EVs) and expansion in the automotive sector have further fueled the need for high-quality carbon black in tires, plastics, and coatings.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Carbon Black market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Carbon Black industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

India’s tire exports, for example, reached INR 186.16 billion, up from INR 178.07 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, reflecting the strong global automotive demand. In addition, the automobile industry in India produced over 28 million vehicles between April 2023 and March 2024, highlighting the rising consumption of carbon black in the region.

In the construction industry, carbon black is widely used in paints, coatings, and concrete for added durability and UV protection. As infrastructure development picks up globally, this sector continues to be a significant contributor to market expansion. Additionally, the push for cleaner production methods has prompted manufacturers to invest in low-emission technologies and sustainable carbon black alternatives.

The electronics and energy storage sectors are also increasing their use of specialty carbon black, particularly in lithium-ion batteries and high-performance coatings where conductivity and strength are key. With growing demand for energy storage solutions, specialty carbon black grades are becoming more important across global markets.

The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is seeing rapid industrial growth. Countries in this region are investing heavily in manufacturing and infrastructure, increasing the use of carbon black across various applications. Additionally, more companies are exploring recycled and bio-based carbon black to meet sustainability goals, which is expected to support continued growth.

Key Growth Driver: Increased Use in Plastics and Coatings

One of the major drivers of the carbon black market is its expanding use in plastics and coatings. In plastics, carbon black improves strength, UV resistance, and electrical conductivity, making it valuable in automotive parts, packaging, and electronics. The European Environment Agency reports that about 40% of plastic demand comes from packaging production, underlining the widespread usage of carbon black in this area.

In the coatings industry, carbon black is used in paints, printing inks, and industrial coatings. Its deep pigmentation and weather resistance make it a preferred ingredient in protective and decorative coatings. Ongoing construction projects and growing demand for long-lasting coatings are further supporting market growth.

Challenges: Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Despite strong demand, the market faces challenges due to fluctuating prices of raw materials such as crude oil and petroleum derivatives. These feedstocks are essential for carbon black production, and any changes in their prices—often caused by geopolitical issues or energy supply disruptions—can lead to increased production costs. Moreover, stricter environmental regulations are also putting pressure on producers to shift toward cleaner production technologies, adding to operational costs.

Market Segmentation: Furnace Black Leads, Thermal Black Growing Fast

The carbon black market is segmented by production process into furnace black, thermal black, acetylene black, and others. Furnace black dominated the market in 2024 due to its cost-efficiency and ability to produce carbon black at large scale. It remains the preferred method for manufacturing carbon black for use in tires, rubber, plastics, and coatings.

Thermal black, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the coming years. This process is known for producing high-purity carbon black with low environmental impact, making it ideal for specialized applications in rubber products, insulation, and coatings. As demand rises for cleaner production methods, the use of thermal black is projected to grow significantly.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Birla Carbon Thailand Public Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

CSRC Group

Omsk Carbon Group

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Carbon Black market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Carbon Black Market Segmentation Analysis

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Furnace Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Inks & Toners

Plastics

Others

Regional Analysis of the Carbon Black Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Carbon Black market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Carbon Black market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

