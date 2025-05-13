Arthritis Pain Relief Doesn’t Have to Come from a Bottle

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know there are more than 100 different types and severities of arthritis, making it the leading cause of disability in America? According to the CDC, more than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from some form of arthritis and more than half of those cases are so severe, they are unable to do everyday activities.For many, an arthritis diagnosis means searching for medications to find relief. Often times, they don’t work or have side effects patients could do without. In recognition of Arthritis Awareness Month, chiropractor, Dr. Steve Knauf, wants to educate the public about natural and safe alternatives, like chiropractic care, which can manage pain without the potential side effects of medication.Simple lifestyle changes can make a big difference in how you feel. Incorporating chiropractic care in that routine may improve mobility, reduce inflammation, and help the nervous system function better. When the body’s aligned, it’s in a better position to heal.For more information, please visit https://www.TheJoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.