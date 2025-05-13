New Horizon Tree Service Triples Workforce to Serve Over 100 Monthly Customers in Nashville Region

Nashville, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee -

New Horizon Tree Service, a premier provider of comprehensive tree service solutions in the Nashville metropolitan area, today announced a significant expansion of its operations to accommodate unprecedented growth and increasing customer demand. The company has expanded its workforce and added new service crews to support its expanding client base of over 100 monthly customers.

Under the leadership of owner Troy Zanko, New Horizon Tree Service has established itself as a trusted name in professional arboriculture throughout Davidson County and surrounding areas. The company's commitment to exceptional service quality, environmental responsibility, and customer satisfaction has driven its remarkable growth trajectory.

"What began as a small local operation has blossomed into something truly special," said Troy Zanko, founder and owner of New Horizon Tree Service. "Our growth reflects not just the increasing demand for professional tree service in Goodlettsville and Nashville, but also our team's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service. By expanding our crews and enhancing our capabilities, we're ensuring that we can continue to meet our community's needs while maintaining the personalized approach that has defined our business from day one."

The expansion includes the addition of three specialized service crews, each equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and consisting of certified arborists and experienced tree care professionals. This strategic enhancement will enable New Horizon to reduce service wait times while maintaining the meticulous attention to detail that has become the company's hallmark.

Since its founding, New Horizon Tree Service has emphasized sustainable tree care practices that balance property aesthetics with ecosystem health. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including tree removal, pruning, emergency storm response, disease diagnosis and treatment, and preventative maintenance programs. Each service is delivered with an environmentally conscious approach that preserves the natural beauty of Nashville's urban forest while addressing property owners' specific needs.

The company's growth coincides with increasing awareness among Nashville residents about the importance of professional tree maintenance for both property value enhancement and environmental sustainability. As climate patterns continue to evolve, proper tree care has become essential for mitigating property damage risks while preserving the region's distinctive green canopy.

"Trees are more than just landscape features—they're vital community assets that enhance property values, improve air quality, and contribute to Nashville's unique character," explained Zanko. "Our expansion allows us to serve more homeowners and businesses while continuing to advocate for responsible urban forestry practices."

New Horizon's client portfolio encompasses residential homeowners, commercial properties, homeowners' associations, and municipal contracts throughout the greater Nashville area. The company's reputation has been built through consistent delivery of expert service, transparent communication, and competitive pricing without compromising on quality or safety.

The company has invested heavily in advanced equipment and specialized training to handle increasingly complex tree care challenges. From precision removals in tight urban spaces to implementing cutting-edge treatment protocols for emerging tree diseases, New Horizon remains at the forefront of arboricultural innovation in Middle Tennessee.

Community engagement remains a cornerstone of New Horizon's business philosophy. The company regularly participates in local environmental initiatives, offers educational workshops on tree health, and provides pro bono services to community organizations and public spaces.

Looking ahead, New Horizon Tree Service plans to introduce additional specialized services, including comprehensive urban forestry management plans for commercial properties and advanced diagnostic services utilizing the latest technological tools in arboriculture.

About New Horizon Tree Service

Founded by Troy Zanko, New Horizon Tree Service is a full-service arboricultural company serving the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the company offers comprehensive tree care solutions including removal, pruning, emergency services, disease management, and preventative maintenance. With a team of certified arborists and specialized equipment, New Horizon combines technical expertise with environmental stewardship to deliver exceptional results for residential and commercial clients.

For more information about New Horizon Tree Service, contact the company here:



