Barcode Software Market Size to Reach $1.37 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the barcode software market comprises a vast array of deployment, barcode type, application, and end-user industry which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

US & Canada, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global barcode software market is observing significant growth owing to growing retail and e-commerce sector and advancements in barcode technology.

The barcode software market is growing considerably due to growing adoption of barcode technology by many industries like retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Market growth is also boosted by the growth in e-commerce and the requirement of effective inventory management and supply chain visibility. Technical innovations, such as mobile scanning of barcodes and compatibility with IoT devices, are also fuelling market growth.





































Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The barcode software market size was valued at US$ 881.03 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,378.29 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031. Factors such as the growing retail and e-commerce sector and advancements in barcode technology are driving the barcode software market. The barcode software market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the adoption of AI-powered barcode readers and a growing preference for wearable barcode readers.

Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Barcode Readers: The barcode software market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and an increasing demand for automation and efficiency across various manufacturing sectors. The introduction of these advanced barcode readers signifies a growing trend toward the adoption of AI-powered solutions in the barcode software market. For instance, in January 2025, Cognex Corporation, a global leader in industrial machine vision, continued to drive innovation in this space with the launch of its latest offerings, the DataMan 290 and 390 barcode readers. These new products leverage cutting-edge AI technology to deliver unparalleled decoding accuracy and reliability, making them an essential tool for enhancing operational productivity. The introduction of these advanced readers not only addresses complex barcode scanning challenges but also unlocks numerous opportunities in the evolving barcode software market. Cognex's DataMan 290 and 390 barcode readers are a significant leap forward in industrial scanning technology. Powered by advanced AI, these readers ensure high-performance decoding across a wide range of barcode types and manufacturing environments. The integration of AI allows the devices to learn and adapt to different scanning conditions, improving accuracy and speed in real-time, even under challenging conditions such as low contrast damaged or poorly printed barcodes. This innovation provides manufacturers with a versatile solution that enhances efficiency and minimizes downtime.

Regional Overview: The increasing digitalization trend across industries is driving the demand for barcode software solutions. Businesses are transitioning toward digital processes, and barcode software facilitates seamless integration with digital workflows, enabling quick and accurate data capture. Today, millions of businesses across North America power commerce with GS1 Barcode Standards. GS1, the not-for-profit organization behind global barcode standards, has a bold goal designed to help retailers and brands adopt the next generation of 2D barcode technology. Leading brands such as PepsiCo, Walmart, P&G, and Amazon are all behind the shift to 2D barcodes, which are backed by a global industry standard led by GS1. Solutions providers in the region are developing new solutions for enhancing retail and supply chain operations. For instance, in May 2024, Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding), a supply chain automation and innovation company—together with Graham Partners, announced that an affiliate of Barcoding had entered into a definitive merger agreement with DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the barcode software market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global barcode software market, followed by Asia Pacific.





Market Segmentation

In terms of deployment, the barcode software market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on barcode type, the market is segmented into 1D barcodes and 2D barcodes. The 1D barcodes segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into inventory management, point-of-sale (pos) operations, asset management, employee attendance and time tracking, and others. The inventory management segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on the end-user industry, the barcode software market is divided into BFSI, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and others. The retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the barcode software market include Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Dynamic System Inc., Datalogic SpA, DENSO ADC, General Data Company, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, NCR VOYIX Corp, TKX Corp SAS, Archon Systems Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH, BSD InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Foxit Software Inc., and Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd.

Trending Topics: Mobile Barcode Scanning, AI-Powered Barcode Scanners, and Smart Labels and RFID Technologies, among others

Global Headlines

"Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced that its SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software will be integrated into Corvus Robotics' self-flying inventory drones. This pioneering solution will be used within warehouses and distribution centers (DCs) to make tracking rapidly changing inventory quicker and more accurate for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers at the case and pallet levels."

"Revenova now has the TEC-IT Barcode API integrated into its TMS (Transportation Management System). With a TEC-IT subscription, they can use the Online Barcode Generator, which allows easy barcode creation without extra programming. This feature simplifies logistics management and inventory tracking."





Conclusion

Barcode software encompasses applications specifically developed to create, print, and manage barcodes. A barcode is a machine-readable code consisting of parallel bars or lines of varying widths that represent data. This software enables users to generate barcode images or labels, which can be scanned and decoded by barcode scanners or mobile devices. It integrates with other business systems and supports multiple platforms, facilitating smooth data exchange and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Barcode software is widely utilized across various industries for purposes such as inventory management, product tracking, point-of-sale systems, and supply chain management. Barcode software facilitates the creation, printing, and management of barcodes for various applications, from inventory tracking to product labeling. Popular options include BarTender and ZebraDesigner, offering features such as label design, integration with systems, and scalability. The software integrates effortlessly with other business systems, ensuring smooth data exchange across platforms. This integration enhances overall operational efficiency by enabling real-time updates, minimizing human error, and ensuring accuracy in tracking and managing inventory. Barcode software supports a range of platforms, including desktop systems, mobile devices, and cloud-based environments, making it adaptable and versatile to the unique needs of various organizations.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including Barcode Software Providers, System Integrators, and End Users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





