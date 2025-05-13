New Smyrna Beach's Arborist Action Tree Service Triples Workforce to Serve Growing Customer Base of 100+ Monthly Clients

New Smyrna Beach, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Smyrna Beach, Florida -

Arborist Action Professional Tree Service announces a significant expansion of its operations to meet the growing demand for quality tree service in New Smyrna Beach and surrounding communities. Under the leadership of owner Andy Pine, the company has successfully grown its customer base to over 100 clients per month, necessitating the addition of multiple service crews to maintain its commitment to exceptional service.

The expansion comes as a direct response to increasing demand for professional tree care throughout Volusia County. Arborist Action has built its reputation on combining technical expertise with personalized customer service, creating long-lasting relationships with homeowners and businesses alike. This growth reflects not only the company's dedication to quality but also the community's recognition of the importance of proper tree maintenance.

"We're incredibly grateful for the trust our community has placed in us," said Andy Pine, owner of Arborist Action Professional Tree Service. "What started as a small operation has evolved into a thriving business capable of serving over a hundred clients monthly. This growth allows us to create more local jobs while continuing to provide the attentive service our customers deserve."

The company's expansion includes several strategic improvements designed to enhance service delivery. Arborist Action has invested in additional equipment and vehicles to support its growing team, enabling faster response times for both scheduled maintenance and emergency situations. The company has also implemented advanced scheduling systems to streamline operations while maintaining the personalized approach that customers value.

Tree care in Florida presents unique challenges due to the state's climate and susceptibility to severe weather events. Arborist Action has positioned itself as an expert in addressing these regional concerns, offering comprehensive services that include preventative maintenance to minimize storm damage risks. The company's certified arborists understand the specific needs of Florida's diverse tree species and provide customized care plans accordingly.

The increased capacity comes at a crucial time for property owners in New Smyrna Beach. With hurricane season approaching, proper tree maintenance becomes even more critical for protecting homes and businesses. Arborist Action's expanded team can now accommodate more pre-storm inspections and preventative pruning services, helping property owners mitigate potential hazards before severe weather strikes.

Beyond emergency preparedness, the company continues to emphasize the aesthetic and environmental benefits of professional tree care. Well-maintained trees enhance property values, provide natural cooling through shade, and contribute to the area's charm. Arborist Action's comprehensive approach includes education on best practices for tree health, helping clients make informed decisions about their landscape investments.

The expansion reflects a growing trend among property owners who recognize that professional tree care is not merely an expense but an investment in safety and property value. Improper tree maintenance can lead to significant liability issues, particularly during severe weather events common to Florida. Arborist Action's professional services help mitigate these risks while preserving the natural beauty that trees provide.

Community involvement remains central to the company's mission. As part of its growth strategy, Arborist Action has strengthened its community education initiatives, offering workshops and informational materials about proper tree care practices. These efforts align with the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable landscape management.

"We see ourselves as partners in preserving New Smyrna Beach's beautiful tree canopy," Pine explained. "Our expansion allows us to serve more clients while maintaining our focus on education and proper tree care techniques that benefit the entire community."

Arborist Action Professional Tree Service offers a comprehensive range of services including tree removal, pruning, trimming, stump grinding, emergency response, tree health assessments, and preventative maintenance plans. The company serves both residential and commercial properties throughout New Smyrna Beach and neighboring communities.

Property owners interested in scheduling consultations can visit the company's website at https://arboristaction.com/ or contact their office directly.

About Arborist Action Professional Tree Service

Arborist Action Professional Tree Service is a full-service tree care company serving New Smyrna Beach and surrounding areas. Based at 3961 Langford Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, the company specializes in comprehensive tree maintenance, removal, and emergency services for both residential and commercial properties. Owner Andy Pine leads a team of trained professionals committed to maintaining the health, safety, and beauty of the local tree canopy while delivering exceptional customer service.



Contact Information:

Arborist Action Professional Tree Service

3961 Langford Rd

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

386-259-8182

Website: https://arboristaction.com/

