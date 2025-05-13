Class 1 Nickel Files Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Dundonald North, Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report (the “Report”) for its Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Project (the “Project”), located approximately 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins, Ontario. The Report includes an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Dundonald North Deposit (see also news release 27 March 2025), one of 4 nickel sulphide deposits within the 3,093 hectare Alexo-Dundonald Project.

The Technical Report, titled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimates for the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project: Including Updated Dundonald North Mineral Resource Estimate, Porcupine Mining Division, Ontario, Canada”, with an effective date of 27 March 2025 and an issue date of 12 May 2025, was prepared under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) standards by Qualified Persons (QPs from Aticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd. and Caracle Creek Chile SpA).

David Fitch, CEO of Class 1 Nickel, commented: “This updated resource marks another step forward in realizing the full value of our Alexo-Dundonald Project,” said David Fitch, President and CEO of Class 1 Nickel. “With Dundonald North now contributing a meaningful resource base alongside our other three deposits, we are strengthening our position in a well-established nickel camp. We remain focused on growing our high-grade resource inventory while advancing plans to return the Project to production.”

The MRE for the Dundonald North (“D-N”) Deposit was completed by Atticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd. (“Atticus”) and their strategic partner Caracle Creek Chile SpA (“Caracle”) (together the “Consultants”). This Report replaces the NI 43-101 technical report titled, "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimates, Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project: Including Updated Dundonald South MRE, Porcunpine Division, Ontario, Canada", with an effective date of 1 October 2024 and issue date of 14 November 2024 (Jobin-Bevans et al., 2024).

Table 1. Mineral Resource Statement (I) for the Dundonald North Nickel Sulphide Deposit, C$96/t NSR cut-off.

Dundonald North

Resources

Tonnage

(t)

Grade

Contained Metal

Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%) NiEq (%) NSR (C$/t) Ni (k lbs) Cu (k lbs) Co (k lbs) Underground (C$96/t NSR COG) Inferred 2,500,000 0.75 0.05 0.02 0.80 153 42,000 2,600 1,200

Notes to Table 1:

(1) The independent Qualified Person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Mr. Simon Mortimer (FAIG #7795) of Atticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd., working with Caracle Creek Chile SpA. The effective date of the MRE is 27 March 2025.

(2) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(3) The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

(4) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated and/or Measured mineral resources with continued exploration.

(5) The Mineral Resources were estimated following the 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines prepared by the CIM Mineral Resource & Mineral Reserve Committee and the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions.

(6) Geological and block models for the MRE used core assays (3,960 samples from historical drilling). The drill hole database was validated prior to resource estimation and QA/QC checks were made using industry-standard control charts for blanks, core duplicates and commercial certified reference material inserted into assay batches.

(7) The block model was prepared using Micromine 2020. A 12 m x 12 m x 12 m block model was created, with sub blocks to 1.0 m x 1.0 m x 1.0 m and rotate 60 degrees. Drill composites of 1.0 m intervals were generated within the estimation domains, and subsequent grade estimation was carried out for Ni, Cu and Co using Inverse of Distance Weighting interpolation method.

(8) Grade estimation was validated by comparison of input and output statistics (Nearest Neighbour), swath plot analysis, and by visual inspection of the assay data, block model, and grade shells in cross-sections.

(9) As a reference, the average estimated density value (specific gravity) within the mineralised domain is 2.85 g/cm3 (t/m3).

(10) Estimates have been rounded to 3 significant figures for Indicated resources and 2 significant figures for Inferred sources.

(11) The MRE considers a geological dilution of 5% and a mining recovery of 95%.

(12) US$ metal prices of $8.00/lb Ni, $3.25/lb Cu, $13.00/lb Co were used in the NSR calculation with respective process recoveries of 85%, 70%, and 80%; gold, platinum and palladium are not considered in the current NSR calculation.

(13) Pit-constrained Mineral Resource NSR cut-off considers processing, and G&A costs, applying a factor of 5% for mining dilution, that respectively combine for a total of (($45.00 + $5.00) * (1 + 5%)) = C$52.5/tonne processed.

(14) Underground Mineral Resource NSR cut-off considers ore mining, processing, and G&A costs that respectively combine for a total of ($46.00 + $45.00 + $5.00) = C$96.0/tonne processed.

(15) The Underground grade blocks were quantified above the $96.0/t cut-off, within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Additionally, only groups of blocks that exhibited continuity and reasonable potential stope geometry were included. All orphaned blocks and narrow strings of blocks were excluded. The long-hole stoping with backfill mining method was assumed for the Underground MRE calculation.

(16) The NSR calculation is as follows: NSR C$/t = ((Ni% x 199.89) + (Cu% x 66.87) +(Co% x 305.71)) x 95%.

(17) The NiEq% calculation is as follows: NiEq% = (Ni% x 1) + (Cu% x 0.33) + (Co% x 1.53).

Table 2. Mineral Resource Statement (II) for the Dundonald North Nickel Sulphide Deposit, 0.46% Ni cut-off grade (COG).

Dundonald North

Resources

Tonnage

(t)

Grade Contained Metal Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%) NiEq (%) NSR (C$/t) Ni (k lbs) Cu (k lbs) Co (k lbs) Underground (0.46% Ni COG) Inferred 2,600,000 0.75 0.05 0.02 0.80 150 43,000 2,100 1,200

*see Notes to Table 1 above

Figure 1. Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project showing the location of the 4 nickel deposits with an oval over the area of the Dundonald North Deposit and optimized pit shell outlines for Alexo North, Alexo South and Dundonald South deposits, all overlain on the generalized geology of the Project (Caracle, 2025).

The updated Dundonald North MRE was calculated entirely from historical drilling (22,041.97 m in 64 holes) completed on the D-N Deposit by previous operators and verified by QP Simon Mortimer.

Updates to the mineral resources of the Alexo South, Alexo North, Dundonald South deposits were announced 24 April 2024, 22 May 2024, and 3 October 2024, respectively (Table 3 and Table 4).

Table 3. Mineral Resources for the 4 Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Deposits at 1.0% Ni, using various %Ni cut-offs.

Deposit Type Resource

Category Ni (%)

Cut-Off Ni Grade

(%) Tonnage

(t) Contained Ni Metal

(klbs) Alexo South Pit-Constrained Indicated 0.52 1.00 77,700 1,720 Alexo North Pit-Constrained Indicated 0.28 1.01 33,900 791 Dundonald South Pit-Constrained Indicated 0.67 1.09 388,000 9,350 Dundonald North Underground (no pit) Inferred 0.71 1.01 1,000,000 23,000 Total: Indicated 1.07 499,600 11,861 Total: Inferred 1.01 1,000,000 23,000



Table 4. Summary of Mineral Resources for the 4 Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Deposits.

Deposit

Resource

Category

NSR Cut-Off

Tonnage

(t)

Grade Contained Metal Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) NiEq

(%) NSR

(C$/t) Ni

(klbs) Cu

(klbs) Co

(klbs) Within-Pit

Alexo North Indicated C$52.5/t 35,100 0.98 0.11 0.04 1.08 206 759 83 33 Inferred C$52.5/t 470 0.32 0.04 0.02 0.36 68 3 0 0 Alexo South Indicated C$52.5/t 275,000 0.58 0.02 0.02 0.62 123 3,490 133 133 Dundonald South Indicated C$52.5/t 2,540,000 0.49 0.02 0.01 0.52 103 27,400 911 755 Inferred C$52.5/t 3,600,000 0.42 0.01 0.01 0.11 88 33,000 1,100 1,100 Total: Indicated 2,850,000 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.53 106 31,700 1,130 921 Total: Inferred 3,600,000 0.42 0.01 0.01 0.44 88 33,000 1,100 1,100 Out-of Pit (Underground) Alexo North Indicated C$96.0/t 7,540 0.63 0.08 0.03 0.70 134 105 12 5 Alexo South Indicated C$96.0/t 297,000 0.65 0.03 0.02 0.69 139 4,240 190 157 Inferred C$96.0/t 130,000 0.54 0.03 0.02 0.58 116 1,500 75 52 Dundonald North Inferred C$96.0/t 2,500,000 0.75 0.05 0.02 0.80 152 42,000 2,600 1,200 Dundonald South Indicated C$96.0/t 201,000 0.95 0.03 0.02 0.99 198 4,210 145 80 Inferred C$96.0/t 390,000 0.57 0.02 0.01 0.60 120 4,900 160 120 Total: Indicated 505,000 0.77 0.03 0.02 0.81 162 8,560 347 242 Total: Inferred 3,000,000 0.72 0.04 0.02 0.60 120 48,000 2,900 1,400 Combined Within-Pit and Out-of Pit (Underground) Resources Total: Indicated 3,350,000 0.54 0.02 0.01 0.58 115 40,200 1,470 1,160 Total: Inferred 6,600,000 0.56 0.02 0.01 0.51 100 81,000 4,000 2,500



As stated in the Company’s news release of 4 December 2024, the primary objectives of Class 1 are to expand known mineralization and resources at its 4 existing magmatic nickel sulphide deposits within the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project.

Furthermore, the Company will be launching an exploration program to examine the numerous underexplored areas of the Project including the numerous nickel sulphide occurrences that exist outside of the known deposit areas. Much of this exploration will be guided by recently completed airborne geophysics and historical drilling, with new ground geophysics and remote sensing surveys being planned.

Deposit Types and Project Potential

In addition to the high-grade nickel sulphide (>1.0% Ni) potential we see at Alexo-Dundonald, immense potential exists to target and develop large tonnage, low-grade komatiite-hosted deposits such as those being developed in the Timmins area by Canada Nickel Company (Crawford Project), EV Nickel Inc. (CarLang A Deposit) and Aston Minerals Limited (Boomerang Project). The Company is currently planning a targeted diamond drilling program to outline this deposit type within the Alexo-Dundonald Project.

This two-pronged approach – develop “traditional” high-grade nickel sulphide resources and in parallel large-tonnage, low grade nickel deposits – brings together the best of both nickel deposit types which are actively and aggressively being explored for and developed within the Timmins Mining Camp.

Core Handling, Assay and QA/QC Procedures

The historical analytical methods used in the years 1955-1993 and 2001 from the Falconbridge Ltd. and Hucamp Mines Ltd., respectively, are not precisely specified. However, the core samples from the 2004-2005 First Nickel Inc. were transported to Laboratoire Expert in Rouyn-Noranda. The samples, along with certified standards and blanks included by the Company for quality assurance and control, were prepared and analyzed at Laboratoire Expert.

The samples were prepared using industry-standard procedures and analyzed for gold, palladium, platinum, nickel, copper, cobalt, and zinc. The analytical methods employed consisted of Atomic Absorption Spectrometry for multi-element analysis (including Ni, Cu, Co, and Zn), Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (over-range) for the same elements (Ni, Cu, Co, Zn), and fire assay collection with ICP-OES finish for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project

The A-D Project is located about 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins, Ontario, covers an area of approximately 3,093 hectares (30.93 km2), and was originally acquired by the Company in September 2018. The A-D Project includes four foundation nickel deposits (Alexo North and South and Dundonald North and South) of which the Alexo North and Alexo South (aka Kelex) were small-scale past producers of relatively high-grade nickel (i.e., 1957; 2004-2005). The 4 deposits are located on a near-continuous folded komatiite-ultramafic rock sequence that extends for at least 14 km within the Property and which has never been systematically explored. The 4 mineral resources are open at depth and along strike and could increase in size with additional drilling (Class 1 news releases 18 April 2024, 22 May 2024, 23 September 2024).

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, for the Dundonald North Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein, Mr. Simon Mortimer (FAIG #7795), Principal Geoscientist at Atticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd. (Cornwall, UK and Lima, Peru). All other technical information and data in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PGO #0183), Principal Geoscientist at Caracle Creek Chile SpA and a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resources Company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide projects: the Alexo-Dundonald Project, neat Timmins, Ontario (4 nickel sulphide deposits) and the Somanike Project, near Val-d’Or, Quebec (includes the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine). Both projects comprise extensive property packages covering past-producing nickel mines, offering near-term production opportunity and excellent exploration upside.

Class 1 Nickel’s current focus is to continue brownfield and greenfield exploration on its large property packages to aggregate additional nickel resources and in parallel look to advance the A-D Project back into production. The A-D Project sits on a 14+ km strike-length, folded komatiite unit containing several nickel-copper-cobalt and PGE mineral resources plus numerous underexplored sulphide occurrences. Decades of successful capital expenditure and investment into the Project has resulted in the discovery and delineation of four main nickel Mineral Resources that occur along the folded komatiite unit. The A-D Project was previously mined via a direct-shipping model, and the Company will soon commence a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study to determine the best path forward.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in its River Valley PGE Project located about 65 km northeast of the City of Sudbury, Ontario, the world’s largest and longest operating nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mining camp (Company news release dated 13 December 2023).

