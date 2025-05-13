BTCC Exchange Announces Proof of Reserves in April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing for Security

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has recently released its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for April 2025, demonstrating a robust 161% total reserve ratio. This step marks a significant advancement in BTCC's commitment to transparency and security of user funds.

The PoR report dated April 15, 2025 reveals that BTCC maintains reserves well above the 100% threshold across all major cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): 165%

Ethereum (ETH): 160%

Ripple (XRP): 135%

Tether (USDT): 162%

USD Coin (USDC): 142%

Cardano (ADA): 166%

"The release of our Proof of Reserves report is a natural extension of BTCC's foundational principles to being transparent," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "We're committed to increasing transparency around user assets and reinforcing our vision of making cryptocurrency trading reliable and accessible to everyone.”

A reserve ratio exceeding 100% means users' assets are not only fully backed 1:1, but over-collateralized—the exchange holds more assets in custody than all users collectively own.

Proof of Reserves is an audit procedure that verifies the assets held by exchanges to ensure a minimum 1:1 backing of all user funds. BTCC employs the widely recognized Merkle Tree cryptographic tool for its proof of reserves, and users can verify that their assets are securely backed in the exchange's reserves with the latest Merkle root hash available on the BTCC website .

This release highlights BTCC's unwavering commitment to industry transparency and accountability. The exchange will publish PoR report monthly to provide users with continuous verification of their asset security. This regular reporting establishes a new standard of openness for the exchange and demonstrates BTCC's dedication to building lasting trust with its user community.

BTCC has maintained an impeccable security record since its founding in 2011, operating for 14 years without a single security breach. As the exchange prepares to celebrate its 14th anniversary this year, this PoR release further solidifies its reputation as a trusted platform in secure cryptocurrency trading.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f857007-fb8e-421c-9555-d8be27a53009

Legal Disclaimer:

