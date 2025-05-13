Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Reference #: 320-25-60 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Zheng Liang Recipient Title General Manager Taizhou Jingshang Cosmetics Technology Co., Ltd. 888 South Huanzhen Road

Hengie Town

Luqiao Qu

Taizhou Shi

Zhejiang Sheng, 318050

China Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

Warning Letter 320-25-60

April 2, 2025

Dear Mr. Liang:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected your drug manufacturing facility, Taizhou Jingshang Cosmetics Technology Co., Ltd., FEI 3014244255, located at Luqiao District, Shanhoupan Village, Hengjie Town, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, from November 18 to 21, 2024.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR parts 210 and 211).

Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

We have not received a response from your firm stating the specific actions you are taking to address the deficiencies identified during the inspection and cited on our Form FDA 483.

During our inspection, our investigator observed specific violations including, but not limited to, the following.

CGMP Violations

1. Your firm failed to conduct at least one test to verify the identity of each component of a drug product. Your firm also failed to validate and establish the reliability of your component supplier’s test analyses at appropriate intervals (21 CFR 211.84(d)(1) and 211.84(d)(2)).

Your firm manufactures (b)(4) over-the-counter (OTC) (b)(4) drug products. You have not demonstrated that you adequately test all incoming components for identity used in the manufacture of your OTC drug products. Additionally, you accepted the certificate of analyses from suppliers without verifying the information provided by your suppliers.

(b)(4)

You failed to adequately test your incoming (b)(4), used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, for (b)(4). The use of (b)(4) contaminated with (b)(4) has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA’s guidance document Policy for Testing of (b)(4) to help you meet the CGMP requirements when manufacturing drugs containing (b)(4) at (b)(4)

(b)(4)

You failed to adequately test each shipment of each lot of (b)(4) for identity, a component at high-risk of (b)(4) contamination. Identity testing for (b)(4) and certain other high-risk drug components1 includes a limit test in the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) to ensure the component meets the relevant safety limits for (b)(4) levels. Because you did not perform identity testing on each shipment of each lot using the USP identification test that detects these hazardous impurities, you failed to assure the acceptability of these components for use in the manufacture of your drug products.

The use of ingredients contaminated with (b)(4) has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA’s guidance document (b)(4) to help you meet the CGMP requirements when manufacturing drugs containing ingredients at high-risk for (b)(4) contamination at (b)(4).

Without adequate testing, you do not have scientific evidence that the components conform to appropriate specifications prior to use in the manufacture of your drug products. As a manufacturer, you have a responsibility to sample, test, and examine drug components before use in production to assure adequate quality.

2. Your firm failed to ensure that laboratory records included complete data derived from all tests necessary to ensure compliance with established specifications and standards (21 CFR 211.194(a)).

Your laboratory records did not include complete data to support the analysis performed. For example, the electronic data generated by the gas chromatography system was not appropriately backed up to a separate storage location and appeared to have been deleted from the system. In addition, the paper records provided were illegible and lacked traceability to specific batches.

Reliability of data is compromised when there is a failure to maintain complete records of the conditions and data associated with all tests. Furthermore, the lack of complete data compromises the quality unit’s (QU) ability to exercise its function of ensuring compliance to applicable standards.

3. Your firm’s quality control unit failed to exercise its responsibility to ensure drug products manufactured are in compliance with CGMP, and meet established specifications for identity, strength, quality, and purity (21 CFR 211.22).

Your firm failed to establish an adequate QU with the responsibilities and authority to oversee the manufacturing of drug products. For example, your QU failed to ensure:

Appropriate change control procedures were followed related to drug product manufacturing (21 CFR 211.22(d)).

Appropriate assay test methods, procedures, or validation for testing of in-process and finished drug products (21 CFR 211.160(b)).

Establishment of an adequate, ongoing stability program (21 CFR 211.166(a)).

Performance of an appropriate periodic (at least annual) review of drug product production (21 CFR 211.180(e)).

Your firm’s quality systems are inadequate. See FDA’s guidance document Quality Systems Approach to Pharmaceutical CGMP Regulations for help implementing quality systems and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of CGMP regulations 21 CFR, parts 210 and 211 at https://www.fda.gov/media/71023/download.

Drug Production Ceased

We acknowledge your commitment to cease production of all drugs at this facility.

If you plan to resume any manufacturing operations regulated under the FD&C Act, notify this office before resuming your drug manufacturing operations. Should you resume manufacturing drugs, based upon the nature of the violations we identified at your firm, you should engage a consultant qualified as set forth in 21 CFR 211.34 to evaluate your operations and to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements. The qualified consultant should also perform a comprehensive six-system audit of your entire operation for CGMP compliance and evaluate the completion and efficacy of your corrective actions and preventive actions before you pursue resolution of your firm’s compliance status with FDA.

Your use of a consultant does not relieve your firm’s obligation to comply with CGMP. Your firm’s executive management remains responsible for resolving all deficiencies and systemic flaws to ensure ongoing CGMP compliance.

Cosmetics Manufactured for Distribution in the United States

In addition, some of the products you manufacture may be regulated as cosmetics, as defined in section 201(i) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 321(i)). Any cosmetics you manufacture must comply with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including the FD&C Act. We note that under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 331(a)), it is a prohibited act to introduce or deliver for introduction into interstate commerce a cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

We also note that the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) provides new requirements with which facilities that manufacture cosmetic products must comply. You may find the FD&C Act, MoCRA, and FDA’s regulations through links on FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

Correct any violations promptly. FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any violations.

Failure to address any violations may also result in the FDA refusing admission of articles manufactured at Taizhou Jingshang Cosmetics Technology Co., Ltd., Shanhoupan Village, Hengjie Town, Luqiao District Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, into the United States under section 801(a)(3) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 381(a)(3). Articles under this authority that appear to be adulterated may be detained or refused admission, in that the methods and controls used in their manufacture do not appear to conform to CGMP within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

This letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. In response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3014244255 and ATTN: Christopher M. Jenner.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

____________________

1 Components with higher risk of (b)(4) contamination compared to other drug components.