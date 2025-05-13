Global Iot In Water Management Market Growth: Projected To Reach Template Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting with a robust market performance in the recent years, the IoT in Water Management market size reached $10.29 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow to $11.80 billion in 2025. This significant growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient water resource management, rise of smart cities and deployment of smart water meters for real-time usage data underpinned by a supportive regulatory framework that promotes sustainability and reduces water waste. Government initiatives and integration of smart sensors and analytics also played a critical role in fostering operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

What does the future look like for the IoT in water management market?

The IoT in water management market is projected to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching an estimated market size of $20.23 billion in 2029. This phenomenal growth is driven by the increasing adoption of smart irrigation systems for precision farming and water conservation, increased environmental awareness, adoption of smart water meters, integration of IoT in precision agriculture, and the rising trend of smart city initiatives. Emerging trends guiding this growth include the implementation of smart water meters for precise measurement, integration of IoT in precision agriculture, significant government and regulatory support for IoT-based water conservation solutions, development of sensor technology and machine learning that enhance data collection, analysis, and prediction, and expansive smart city initiatives that drive the demand for IoT in water management.

Is there a singular growth driver for the IoT in the water management market?

Indeed, the increasing water scarcity is a significant factor propelling the growth of the IoT in the water management market. The lack of sufficient freshwater resources to meet the demands of a population, region, or ecosystem defines water scarcity. Climate change leads to altered rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and reduced freshwater availability, exacerbating water scarcity. However, IoT in water management provides a solution through real-time monitoring, leak detection, efficient irrigation, and smart resource allocation, mitigating the strain on water resources. For example, in March 2024, UNEP reported that at least 4 billion people face water shortages for at least one month each year. By 2025, an estimated 1.8 billion people may experience absolute water scarcity. The increasing water scarcity thus fuels the growth of the IoT in the water management market.

Are there any industry leaders influencing the growth of the IoT in water management market?

Industry leaders, including Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Xylem Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, Trimble Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, SMEC Holdings Limited, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Mueller Systems LLC, Ayyeka Technologies Ltd., Sensoterra B.V., Hydrific Pty Ltd., Subeca Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., and Aquiba Pty Ltd, are instrumental in steering the growth of the IoT in Water Management Market.

What are the emerging trends in the IoT in water management market?

A predominant emerging trend is that major companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as real-time data analysis, to enhance water conservation, optimize resource utilization, improve operational efficiency, and enable predictive maintenance. Real-time data analysis is the continuous collection, processing, and interpretation of data that enables immediate decision-making and response. Notably, Vedanta Aluminium, an India-based aluminium producer, deployed IoT technology in its power plants to analyze cooling water and optimize water quality in 2022. This very technology has led to improved water quality, reduced scaling and corrosion, and boosted the operational efficiency of the power plant.

How is the global IoT in water management market segmented?

The IoT in water management market report is segmented into:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology Adoption: Cloud-Based Solutions, Edge Computing, Hybrid Systems

By Application: Water Quality Monitoring, Water Leakage Detection, Water Level Monitoring, Water Usage Monitoring, Other Applications

By End-Users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural

Subsegments include:

Hardware: Smart Water Meters, Sensors, IoT Gateways, Water Level Monitoring Devices, Leak Detection Devices

Software: Water Quality Monitoring Software, Data Analytics And Visualization, Remote Monitoring And-Control, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, Cloud-Based Water Management Platforms

Services: Consulting And Deployment Services, System Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Real-Time Monitoring Services

Where is the highest growth expected for the IoT in water management market?

North America was the largest region in the IoT in water management market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

