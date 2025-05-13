Top Growth Driver In The Intumescent Coatings Market 2025: Expansion Of Oil And Gas Exploration Driving

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intumescent Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intumescent coatings, which expand under heat to form an insulating layer on surfaces, are garnering increasing industry attention due to their vital role in safety measures and fire protection. The global market for these coatings has experienced significant growth over the last few years, expanding to a market size of $1.07 billion in 2024 and forecasted to reach $1.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.0%.

Looking forward, what is the future market dynamics foresee?

Advanced trends suggest strong growth for the intumescent coatings market in the coming years too. The intumescent coatings market size is expected to elevate to $1.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. This prospective growth is being attributed to green building practices, burgeoning adoption of epoxy-based technology, increasing demand for fire protection in construction, and a growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly building materials.

Intriguingly, the market is set to benefit from ongoing innovations, advancements in new technologies, and technological developments in the formulation and application of intumescent coatings.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22023&type=smp

How are market growth patterns shaping up?

A combination of factors has contributed to the burgeoning growth witnessed in the historic period. Most notably, the burgeoning sketch of oil and gas exploration activities, increased focus on fire safety regulations, growing adoption of efficient fire protection methods, and a notable rise in the population and urbanization have redirected the market trajectory upward.

What are the chief drivers influencing market growth?

The growth in oil and gas exploration activities appears to be a prominent factor propelling the growth of the intumescent coatings market. As companies invest in new reserves to meet rising global energy consumption needs, this has led to intensified efforts in searching for and discovering new oil and gas reserves. This includes geological surveys, drilling, and technological advancements to assess and extract these resources.

Furthermore, recent statistics from a Canada-based government agency, Statistics Canada, indicate an 87.5% rise in 2021 followed by a 53.6% increase to $269.9 billion in 2022 in total revenue for the Canadian oil and gas extraction industry, underscoring the expansion of oil and gas exploration activities.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intumescent-coatings-global-market-report

Who are the major companies operating in the intumescent coatings market?

Notable industry players shaping the market growth include BASF SE, PPG Industries, Sika AG, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Teknos Group Oy, Beckers Group, Carboline Company, Envirograf, Nullifire, International Paint, Sherwin-Williams, Tremco Illbruck, KBS Coatings, Crown Paints, Vermiculite, and Sopro.

What are the emerging trends in the intumescent coatings market?

One noticeable trend is the focus of industry players on innovations and advancements. Major companies are developing epoxy intumescent passive fire protection coatings to improve fire safety and performance of building materials. For instance, in February 2023, US-based manufacturing company, PPG Industries, launched the PPG STEELGUARD 951, an innovative epoxy intumescent coating designed specifically for modern architectural steel. It not only provides up to three hours of fire protection but also offers corrosion protection and reduced project costs due to eliminated topcoat requirements.

An in-depth look at market segmentation

The intumescent coatings market segmentation is as follows:

1. By Type: Thick-Film, Thin-Film

2. By Substrate: Wood, Structural Steel and Iron, Other Substrates

3. By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Epoxy-Based

4. By Application: Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic

5. By End Use: Construction, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1. By Thick-Film: Epoxy-Based Thick-Film, Solvent-Based Thick-Film, Water-Based Thick-Film

2. By Thin-Film: Solvent-Based Thin-Film, Water-Based Thin-Film

A glance at the regional insights

Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the intumescent coatings market in 2024. North America, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period up to 2034.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellulosic-fire-protection-intumescent-coating-global-market-report

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, housing over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, has established its reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich insights. With 1,500,000 datasets at hand, backed by in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead of the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.