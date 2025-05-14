Orlando Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon Reveals What to Know Before a Mommy Makeover

Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, a plastic surgeon with over 30 years in practice, delves into need-to-know information before a Mommy Makeover.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While reversing the ways in which the breasts and body change after having children can be difficult, a popular aesthetic surgery procedure known as a Mommy Makeover offers an effective method of restoring a woman’s pre-baby contours. Mommy Makeover surgery combines surgical and non-surgical treatment options based on each patient’s specific goals and concerns, allowing women to restore their pre-pregnancy body faster than they would otherwise. As an extensive and personalized treatment plan, there are certain factors to consider before determining whether a patient is a good candidate for a Mommy Makeover. Board-Certified Orlando Plastic Surgeon Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACS provides insight into the timing considerations, recovery information, and realistic expectations necessary to gain a strong understanding of the Mommy Makeover process.One key aspect regarding a Mommy Makeover is the waiting period necessary before pursuing cosmetic surgery. Although many new mothers wish to regain their pre-baby figure as quickly as possible, having children takes an enormous toll on the body and those considering combination surgery should wait at least 6 to 12 months (or until cleared by their doctor) after giving birth for their body to fully heal before starting the process.Recovery time is also a significant consideration, according to Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani. Unlike less invasive procedures like liposuction , the healing period after a Mommy Makeover can last two to six weeks depending on the types of procedures chosen and the extent of a patient’s concerns. By combining surgeries whenever possible, Mommy Makeover recovery can be much more intensive than other treatment options. It’s generally recommended to enlist help for childcare, household responsibilities, and everyday tasks whenever possible to give patients the time and space to heal without disruption.Lastly, a Mommy Makeover usually incorporates body sculpting procedures like liposuction and a tummy tuck, but surgery does not prevent future weight gain. Fat can still accumulate in isolated areas like the abdomen, thighs, hips, and upper arms with an unhealthy lifestyle, so patients are encouraged to stay active following their Mommy Makeover. This can help maintain and even improve one’s final results.Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani notes that strong patient education can help increase satisfaction after a Mommy Makeover and strives to ensure women in Orlando interested in cosmetic surgery have the facts they need to make a well-informed decision.About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACSDr. Jon Paul Trevisani is the founder and lead plastic surgeon at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, a Maitland-area practice providing aesthetic face, breast, and body procedures for the Orlando community. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is commonly featured in media publications such as Allure, Glamour, and Orlando Stylemagazine. He belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society (formerly known as ASAPS), and the American Medical Association (AMA), among other professional organizations. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani also serves as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and is an Assistant Professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani and his practice, visit jptrev.com orfacebook.com/DrJonTrevisani.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jptrev.com/news-room/orlando-aesthetic-plastic-surgeon-reveals-what-to-know-before-a-mommy-makeover/ ###The Aesthetic Surgery Centre413 Lake Howell Rd.Maitland, FL 32751(407) 677-8999Rosemont Media

