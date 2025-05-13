Green Check Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading fintech for financial institutions and the legal cannabis industry honored based on a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies and employee experiences

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector powering financial services in the emerging cannabis market, today announced that it has been named to American Banker’s list of 2025 Best Places to Work in Fintech for the fourth consecutive year.

Green Check powers commerce in the legal cannabis industry, equipping banks and credit unions with the data and tools needed to compliantly and profitably serve cannabis-related businesses (CRBs). Its platform and expert advisory services empower financial institutions (FIs) to build scalable banking programs by helping to automate compliance and identify growth opportunities, while supporting program design, regulatory reporting, audit preparation and more.

“This honor, for the fourth year in a row, is truly a testament to the strong culture we have all worked to foster at Green Check,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “Our continued momentum and growth as a company is a direct result of the outstanding team we have, and it’s their commitment that enables us to keep pushing forward with our mission to power compliant financial and business services for the cannabis industry."

The Best Places to Work in Fintech list is determined through a two-part survey process. The first part evaluates each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, while the second part measures the employee experience through an employee survey. The combined results determine the final ranking, with Best Companies Group managing the registration, survey process, and final data analysis.

"The Best Places to Work in Fintech ranking is a glimpse into the company practices and policies that are popular with employees in the financial sector,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “This year’s honorees can serve as an inspiration or nudge to companies looking to attract and retain top talent.”

In addition to this recognition, Green Check continues to build on its momentum with several exciting recent accomplishments. The company surpassed $1 billion in monthly cannabis sales deposits for its network of financial institutions in 2024. Additionally, in Q1 of this year, GC was awarded “Best Regtech” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year and named to Forbes’ 2025 Cannabis 42.0 List for the third consecutive year, adding to its long list of industry accolades.

To learn more about Green Check and to follow along for updates, visit greencheckverified.com .

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and nearly 13,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included on the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list for three consecutive years, recognized by CNBC as one of the World’s Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of the top Best Places to Work in Fintech for four consecutive years by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

