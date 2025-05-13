Entro and Wiz Partner to Enhance Non-Human Identity Security with DSPM Integration

Integration combines Entro’s Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets platform with Wiz’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities to enhance visibility and mitigate cloud data risks

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security, a pioneer and global leader in Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Security, and Wiz, the leading cloud security platform, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Wiz’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities into Entro’s NHI security platform. As part of the Wiz Integrations (WIN) program, the collaboration provides joint customers with unified visibility into sensitive data risks and the non-human identities that interact with that data, enabling proactive mitigation of threats.

As cloud adoption grows, enterprises face an explosion of programmatic access credentials from service accounts to API keys that often have broad access to sensitive data. If left misconfigured or unmonitored, these NHIs can inadvertently put critical data at risk. According to Wiz's 2025 State of Code Security Report , 61% of organizations have secrets exposed in public code repositories. Additionally, the Entro Security 2025 State of Non-Human Identities Report reveals that 90% of NHIs have excessive permissions and access authorizations beyond what's necessary. These findings highlight the need to bridge data security and NHI management.

“Linking Wiz’s data security insights with Entro’s identity risk platform is a force multiplier for cloud and NHI defense,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO and co-founder of Entro Security. “This partnership lets enterprises pinpoint high-risk machine identities tied to sensitive data and address those threats in real time, helping teams regain control of their cloud risks.”

Key Use Cases: The Entro–Wiz integration addresses cloud risk scenarios:

Compromised NHIs: Entro detects exposed or compromised NHIs and their associated secrets. By leveraging Wiz’s DSPM insights, it enriches the context by understanding the sensitivity and type of data these NHIs can access. The platform correlates Wiz's DSPM classifications of data at risk to immediately prioritize the revocation or rotation of the credential or adjusting its permissions, reducing potential exposure.

Entro detects exposed or compromised NHIs and their associated secrets. By leveraging Wiz’s DSPM insights, it enriches the context by understanding the sensitivity and type of data these NHIs can access. The platform correlates Wiz's DSPM classifications of data at risk to immediately prioritize the revocation or rotation of the credential or adjusting its permissions, reducing potential exposure. Sensitive Data Exposure: Wiz inventories cloud data assets and classifies the types of sensitive data they contain, such as PCI, PHI or PII. Entro ingests these data findings and determines which NHIs have access to the sensitive data. The integration surfaces over-permissioned, orphaned, or misconfigured NHIs and uses lineage mapping to show their connections to sensitive data and cloud resources, giving security teams a clear path to investigate and shut down potential attack vectors.

For example, when Entro detects a publicly exposed AWS access key, it leverages Wiz’s DSPM to label the type of sensitive data that the key could potentially compromise within AWS resources, such as Amazon S3 buckets, RDS databases or Lambda functions. Entro then rapidly triggers a remediation workflow for the compromised NHI, significantly minimizing blast radius and data exposure, reinforcing proactive data governance and security policies.

“Entro brings deep expertise in securing non-human identities and secrets, an area that complements our focus on data security in the cloud,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining Entro’s identity intelligence with Wiz’s DSPM, we’re giving customers a new level of context to uncover and remediate complex, data-centric risks. We’re excited to welcome Entro to the Wiz Integration Network.”

Availability: By combining data-centric and non-human identity-centric defenses, Entro and Wiz deliver holistic cloud security capabilities. Joint customers gain faster risk detection, richer context, and streamlined incident response. The Entro-Wiz integration is now available to joint customers. Learn more about Entro Security and Wiz's strategic partnership or schedule a demo .

About Entro Security

A pioneer and leader in the non-human identity space, Entro Security provides an NHIs and Secrets Security platform designed for security teams. Entro secures and manages the lifecycle of NHIs and secrets, enabling organizations to securely utilize NHIs from inception to rotation.

The platform integrates seamlessly within an organization's existing vaults, secret creation and exposure locations and offers unique Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR) capabilities. Entro has received numerous industry recognitions including, Gartner Cool Vendor, Venafi’s Most Promising Machine Identity Startup, and 2023 Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, visit entro.security .

Media Contact:

Nirit Icekson

nirit.icekson@entro.security

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.