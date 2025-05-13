Bitcoin Breaks Out Again — BexBack Empowers Traders to Ride the Momentum with 100x Leverage, No KYC, and Double Deposit Bonuses





SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin now holding strong above the $100,000 mark and flashing renewed bullish momentum on the daily chart, the market is once again sending a clear message: the bull run isn’t over. MACD crossover signals, strong price support at $96,000, and aggressive follow-through candles suggest that the next leg higher may already be underway.

As traders across the globe rush to capitalize on breakout opportunities, BexBack , a fast-growing cryptocurrency derivatives platform, is offering the tools, flexibility, and rewards that modern traders demand — including 100x leverage, no KYC, and over 50 tradable crypto contracts.

“This chart tells the story — the bulls are back, and momentum is accelerating,” said David, Operations Director at BexBack. “We want to give traders the ability to take full advantage of market conditions, with high leverage, instant access, and powerful trading incentives.”

Key Features of BexBack:

100x Leverage on 50+ Crypto Contracts

Maximize capital efficiency by trading BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more with up to 100x leverage.



Maximize capital efficiency by trading BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more with up to 100x leverage. No KYC Required

Register instantly with just an email. Trade anonymously without any identity verification process.



Register instantly with just an email. Trade anonymously without any identity verification process. $100 Trading Bonus

Make a deposit of at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete your first trade within one week to receive a $100 bonus — usable as margin.



Make a deposit of at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete your first trade within one week to receive a $100 bonus — usable as margin. 100% Deposit Bonus

Double your first deposit with BexBack's 100% bonus offer. For example, deposit 1 BTC and get 1 BTC in bonus margin (non-withdrawable, but usable for trading).



Double your first deposit with BexBack’s 100% bonus offer. For example, deposit 1 BTC and get 1 BTC in bonus margin (non-withdrawable, but usable for trading). Zero Spread Execution

All trades execute at the displayed price — no spread, no slippage, no surprises.



All trades execute at the displayed price — no spread, no slippage, no surprises. Demo Account with Virtual Funds

New to futures trading? Start risk-free with 10 BTC or 1M USDT in demo funds and test your strategy before going live.



New to futures trading? Start risk-free with 10 BTC or 1M USDT in demo funds and test your strategy before going live. Global Coverage + 24/7 Support

BexBack operates in 200+ countries and regions, with multilingual customer support available around the clock.



The Market Is Moving — Are You?

Bitcoin’s chart is clear: upward momentum is building, and technical indicators are aligning with market sentiment. While many traders are stuck watching from the sidelines, BexBack gives you the edge to enter positions with confidence and scale.

About BexBack

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange headquartered in Singapore, offering perpetual contracts with up to 100x leverage on more than 50 digital assets. With its KYC-free registration, professional-grade infrastructure, and powerful bonus system, BexBack is trusted by over 500,000 traders worldwide. The platform is fully MSB-registered under U.S. FinCEN and is accessible across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and beyond.

Start trading now at www.bexback.com





Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind.

