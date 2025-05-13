New Survey From EVAI Reveals Auto Dealers Face Connected Vehicle Data Access and Fleet Manager Communication Hurdles in Commercial Fleet Service; EV Readiness Remains Low

Dealers Cite the Need for Better Service Diagnostic Tools, Scheduling, and Data Access as Fleet Partners Prepare for Electrification

JACKSON, Wyo., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI, a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management, today released new survey results highlighting the current state of auto retailers and their service departments when repairing commercial and business fleet vehicles. The findings reveal both significant opportunities and persistent challenges as their fleet partners navigate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and connected data-driven maintenance opportunities.

Key Findings:

Fleet Service Engagement and Volume 31% of auto retailers service commercial and business vehicle fleets, while 39% do not and 30% are unsure.

Most retailers service between 11–100 fleet vehicles per month; 20% handle 21–50 vehicles, and another 20% handle 51–100 vehicles.

41% work with 1–5 different fleets locally, and 40% with 6–10 fleets. Vehicle Types and EV Service Passenger cars (32%) and light-duty trucks (29%) are the most commonly serviced fleet vehicle types by auto retailer service departments.

Only 19% of retailers currently service EVs for fleets, while 60% do not and 20% are unsure. Business Impact of Fleet Service 41% of retailers dedicate 11%–25% of their service business to fleets; 30% dedicate 0–10%.

Less than half (40%) of retailers say fleet service provides 10%–20% additional service revenue, while less than a third (30%) report less than 10% additional revenue. Communication and Customer Acquisition Challenges Communication between retailers and fleet managers is infrequent, as 29% rarely communicate with fleet customers and another 29% never do.

The biggest barriers to acquiring fleet customers are distance to the retailer’s service location (31%) and price competitiveness (21%). Connected Vehicle Data Usage and Challenges 60% of retailers face challenges leveraging connected vehicle data for maintenance and repair.

Predictive maintenance alerts (40%) and vehicle health reports (39%) are the most used data types by retailers, which are accessed primarily via OEM-specific tools (41%) and third-party providers (40%). Service Process Challenges and Desired Improvements Top challenges among retailers include communication with fleet managers (32%) and diagnostic/repair complexity (31%).

The desired improvements from retailers include better diagnostic tools (31%) and more efficient scheduling systems (31%). EV Transition and Data for TCO Decisions Only 10% of retailers currently store connected vehicle maintenance data for future use in TCO (total cost of ownership) analysis as fleets transition to EVs.

41% of auto dealers would like this capability, while 40% are unsure.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The survey underscores the significant need for better communication, advanced diagnostic tools, and improved access to connected vehicle data as auto dealers support commercial fleets. As EV adoption grows, the lack of readiness among retailers and the desire for better TCO data tools highlight a gap that must be addressed for a smooth transition.

“Auto retailers continue to drive a growing portion of service and repair for local fleet partners, but our survey shows they need more support-especially as the industry shifts toward electric and connected vehicles,” said Ian Gardner, Founder and CEO of EVAI. “From better diagnostic tools to 1 click, online, efficient scheduling and improved data access, these improvements are vital for retailers to keep fleets running efficiently and cost-effectively. At EVAI, we’re committed to delivering the solutions that empower dealers and their service departments and fleets to thrive in this new era.”

For more information on these survey results and how EVAI is helping auto dealers and fleets prepare for the future, please visit www.goev.ai.

About EVAI:

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.goev.ai.

