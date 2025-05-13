ARC Fertility Wins 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Reproductive Health Technology Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for employers and their employees, has been named the winner of the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Reproductive Health Technology Solution.” The award recognizes ARC’s commitment to delivering innovative, inclusive and tech-enabled fertility care that improves outcomes and expands access for all.

“This award validates the power of our model—compassionate care supported by smart technology,” says David Adamson, MD, Founder and CEO, ARC. “We’re proud to help employers offer meaningful, cost-effective family-forming solutions that support employees throughout their entire journey.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence in health and medical technology worldwide. ARC was distinguished for its integrated approach combining digital tools, evidence-based treatments and national clinical access to improve outcomes and reduce barriers for individuals and couples seeking fertility support.

Key to ARC’s recognition is its FertilityNow app, a first-of-its-kind platform offering evidence-based education, emotional support and personalized navigation throughout the family-forming journey. ARC also provides access to advanced reproductive technologies—including preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), AI-driven embryo selection and time-lapse embryo imaging—through its network of board-certified physicians.

“ARC’s employer-focused model features no PEPM (per employee per month) fees, making fertility benefits scalable and cost-effective,” adds Dr. Adamson. “Employees receive end-to-end support through dedicated Care Navigators, virtual tools and access to over 450 fertility specialists nationwide. Our entire team remains focused on what matters most—helping more people become parents, and we’re proud to deliver solutions that are not only effective but equitable, affordable and deeply human.”

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause, emotional health and male health programs as well as financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

