Stanbridge University Recognized in 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and University

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to be recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College, a distinction awarded to institutions that advance access for underrepresented students and deliver exceptional graduate earnings. Of the 2,994 classified colleges and universities nationwide, only 479 received this prestigious designation.

“We are pleased to be recognized among the institutions designated as Opportunity Colleges,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to preparing our students for meaningful, in-demand careers in healthcare.”

Stanbridge University offers nationally recognized nursing and allied health programs at campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos, consistently achieving licensure pass rates above state and national averages. In 2024, Stanbridge University was recognized with the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs in America Award by Research.com. In 2023, Stanbridge University’s Orange County campus was awarded the #1 Nursing College in California by Niche.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

The Carnegie Classification® is the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutional diversity in U.S. higher education. To learn more about the 2025 Carnegie Classifications, visit: https://carnegieclassifications.acenet.edu.

