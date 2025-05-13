Intelligent Road System Global Market To Reach $63.32 Billion in 2025 With 12.8% Annual Rise

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intelligent Road System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intelligent road system market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $56.12 billion in 2024 to $63.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the escalation in urbanization, rising traffic congestion, government initiatives for smart transportation solutions, expansion in sensor technology, and development in vehicle-to-infrastructure V2I communication.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Intelligent Road System Market?

The intelligent road system market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the future. It is projected to reach $101.61 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the evolution of autonomous vehicles, swelling investments in smart city projects, the embracement of AI in traffic management, rising demand for real-time traffic monitoring, and the integration of 5G for connected road systems.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Intelligent Road System Market?

The increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles CAVs is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent road system market in the future. CAVs are smart vehicles that can communicate with each other and drive themselves without human interference. They enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion, and improve convenience through advanced technology. Automakers and tech companies are making major investments to drive the future of transportation. CAVs drive growth in intelligent road systems by facilitating real-time interaction between vehicles and infrastructure, thereby improving traffic flow, safety, and efficiency. This helps in the creation of smarter, more responsive road networks.

Who Are The Key Industry Players?

Key industry players shaping the intelligent road system market include Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, WSP Global Inc., HARMAN International Industries Inc., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Cubic Transportation Systems Inc., SWARCO AG, Intellias Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TomTom International BV, Antea Group N.V., Digi International Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Iteris Inc., Q-Free ASA, EFKON GmbH, Robustel Technologies Co. Ltd., Faststream Technologies LLC, Loadlink Technologies, Yunex Traffic GmbH.

Are There Emerging Trends in the Intelligent Road System Market?

Major companies operating in the intelligent road system market are focusing on advanced innovation, such as artificial intelligence AI-powered cameras. These technologies enhance traffic monitoring, improve accident detection, and streamline traffic management through real-time data analysis and automated decision-making. An AI-powered camera is a smart surveillance gadget that applies artificial intelligence to analyze video footage in real-time, enabling features like object detection, facial recognition, and automated alerts.

What Segments Dominate the Intelligent Road System Market?

The intelligent road system market is segmented -

1 By Type: Wireless Communication, Computational Technologies, Floating Car Data Or Floating Cellular Data

2 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3 By Technology Type: Advanced Traffic Management Systems ATMS, Automatic Number Plate Recognition ANPR,Traffic Signal Control Systems, Incident Detection And Location Systems

4 By Application: Traffic Management, Road Safety And Security, Freight Management, Public Transport, Environment Protection, Other Applications

5 By End Users: Government And Municipalities, Transportation Authorities, Commercial Fleet Operators, Smart City Developers

Regional Insights: North America Led the Way in the Intelligent Road System Market

North America was the largest region in the intelligent road system market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the quickest expanding region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

