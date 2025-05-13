May 13, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Court Decision Requiring American Muslims for Palestine to Comply with Investigation
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Shaun Kenney
Attorney General Miyares Secures Court Decision Requiring American Muslims for Palestine to Comply with Investigation
Court Rejected Nonprofit’s Efforts to Delay Oversight
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares has secured a court victory that will compel AJP Educational Foundation, also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), to comply with the Attorney General’s Civil Investigative Demand (CID).
“When charitable organizations operating in Virginia fail to follow the law, my office has a duty to act, and we will not allow legal delay tactics to interfere with that responsibility,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I will continue to ensure that charitable organizations operating in Virginia follow the law.”
In October 2023, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General issued the CID to AMP regarding its noncompliance with the state’s charitable solicitation law and an investigation into allegations that the organization may have used solicited funds for impermissible purposes, such as benefiting or providing support to terrorist organizations.
AMP refused to comply fully with the CID and instead filed a petition to modify or set aside the demand. The Richmond City Circuit Court denied that petition in July 2024.
Despite that loss, AMP attempted to further delay compliance by continuing to refuse to respond to the CID, forcing the Attorney General to bring an enforcement action in January 2025.
Rejecting AMP’s latest effort to delay accountability while it pursued an appeal, the Richmond City Circuit Court issued an opinion that AMP shall comply with the CID.
AMP is a public nonprofit with its headquarters located in Falls Church, Virginia.
The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as this investigation remains ongoing.
Read the decision here.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.