Your local pub, but better – there’s a new Tavern in town

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tavern Collective is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location, Tavern on King Edward, at the end of this month. Its official debut in Winnipeg, this is the second location for the brand-new Canadian-owned and operated dining brand.



Building on the momentum of its successful 2024 debut, Tavern on King Edward is a fusion of new and timeless in a light, open space in the heart of the Manitoba city. Complete with its signature steampunk-inspired interior, it merges the best of a classic pub with elevated design, nostalgic music, and entertainment. Fitted with retro arcade games, a community-friendly vibe, along with countless screens for cheering on hometown heroes, Tavern on King Edward is poised to become the new neighbourhood hub.



“We’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming both the local community and visitors alike to Winnipeg’s newest social destination,” says Chris Chang, Vice President, Operations at The Tavern Collective. “From watching the puck drop for the season opener to reconnecting with old friends over great food and drinks, the Tavern on King Edward is set to become the go-to gathering place, where timeless tradition meets the uncommon good.”





Easily recognizable by its lovable, friendly Frenchie mascot JD, guests will be treated to a delicious, globally inspired menu of 29 items that offer unique dishes, bursting with craveable twists. Amongst the delectable options will be the signature Tavern Focaccia Pizzas, which combine surprising flavours that will have your mouth watering for more; their Chicken Vermicelli Bowl with ginger and garlic chicken, rice noodles, spring rolls, fresh vegetables, nuoc cham sauce, and cashew dressing; Prawn Sushi Hand Rolls created with tempura prawns, sushi rice, cucumber, pickled ginger and spicy mayo; and their infamous WOW Chicken Tenders, served with honey dill dip - a nod to local Winnipeg flavour, have these tenders competing with the best.



Complimenting its food selection, The Tavern Collective offers carefully crafted signature cocktails, worldly wines, and featured draft beers will also be available to enjoy in a comfortable atmosphere, driven by great service. Highlights include the Puppy Tears, made with 400 Conejos Mezcal, grapefruit, Jarritos soda; the Brooklyn Barbara, an old-fashioned with Bulleit bourbon, demerara cordial, Angostura bitters, orange; and finally, the Puppy Love Martini, featuring Absolut Raspberri, Peach Schnapps, and pineapple juice.



“The Tavern on King Edward menu is anything but typical,” says Tyson Phillips, Regional Chef, The Tavern Collective. “We’ve taken classic pub fare and reimagined it with bold, modern flavours to serve every craving. From fresh, quality ingredients to thoughtful execution, we’re committed to delivering comfort, crave-worthy flavour, and invite guests to experience what sets The Tavern Collective apart.”







Located at 1760 Sargent Avenue, the 6,300 square-foot space features seating for 150 guests. It will be open seven days a week, featuring a daily happy hour and late-night menu from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm and 9.00 pm to close, including 20 per cent off select food items and $2-$3 off signature Tavern drinks. The location will be offering weekend brunch, and boasts a 24-seat, dog-friendly patio offering dishes for the four-legged friends, including a dog biscuit that gives back $1 to local shelters.

With future expansion plans already underway, including eyes set on Ontario and other major Canadian cities, The Tavern Collective remains focused on bringing the elevated and uncommon tavern experience to new communities across the country. But first, the ever-expanding team is looking forward to welcoming guests to experience their exciting new Winnipeg destination, starting in a couple of weeks.

If you’re searching for a place to work where your growth, skill development, and career are front of mind? Then you’re in luck! Tavern on King Edward is looking to hire bright, enthusiastic, outgoing individuals with a love for providing great, memorable hospitality. For full information on hiring, the new location, and full opening hours details, please visit The Tavern Collective website or visit them on social @thetaverncollective.



About The Tavern Collective

We spark the moments that real relationships are built on.



Proudly Canadian-owned, The Tavern Collective combines nostalgia, steampunk vibes, and an atmosphere where every day feels like an adventure. A modern take on the public house mixed with a global flare, we’re all about bringing people together to create memories that last. At The Tavern Collective, we don’t just serve food and drinks; we craft experiences worth sharing.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/847a364a-f23f-446f-85ed-2cad65f199ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d93e43d-a92e-444f-8010-84babbbbd267

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65ab6a1c-dded-4cd3-a2af-5a309d58853a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/341e1875-a881-48be-8267-37866680311d

