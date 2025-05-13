Global AI In Cybersecurity Market Expected to Reach $219 Billion By 2034 as Frequency of Cyber Threats Increase

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies to improve the detection, prevention, and response to cyber threats. The AI in cybersecurity market revenue is witnessing rapid growth as organizations increasingly adopt AI-code tools to strengthen their defense mechanisms against evolving cyberattacks. A report from POLARIS MARKET RESEARCH said that: “The global AI in cybersecurity market was valued at USD 25.40 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow from USD 31.38 billion in 2025 to USD 219.53 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.” It continued: “One of the key drivers of this market is the rising complexity and frequency of cyber threats, which traditional methods struggle to address. A 2024 report by the International Telecommunication Sector revealed that 8 billion records were breached in 2023, with over 2,800 incidents reported. The average cost of a data breach has increased by 15% in the past three years, totaling approximately USD 3.3 million for small businesses in North America, further boosting the AI in cybersecurity market expansion. Additionally, AI-powered solutions analyze vast volumes of data in real time, identifying irregularities and patterns indicative of potential breaches, thus providing proactive protection. The IoT and the expansion of connected devices generate vast amounts of data and often lack robust security measures, making them vulnerable to exploitation and creating a larger attack surface for cyber threats. A November 2024 CSIS report revealed that the UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a three-fold increase in cyberattacks compared to 2023. The NCSC supported 430 incidents, with 89 deemed nationally significant, and recognized China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as key threats. Additionally, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions are crucial in this context as they enable real-time monitoring and threat detection across multiple endpoints.” Active companies in cybersecurity news today include Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR).

POLARIS MARKET continued: “These solutions can identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring the integrity and security of interconnected systems by leveraging machine learning algorithms. The growing reliance on IoT devices is driving the AI in cybersecurity market demand to safeguard critical infrastructures and sensitive data. Data breaches and unauthorized access lead to substantial financial and reputational damage, making robust cybersecurity measures essential. Thereby encouraging companies to invest in AI tools for cybersecurity. For instance, in August 2024, IBM launched a generative AI cybersecurity assistant to improve threat detection and response, enabling consultants to advance alert investigations. Additionally, AI enhances data protection by using advanced analytics and predictive capabilities to detect vulnerabilities and prevent unauthorized access, with the increasing volume of sensitive information being exchanged and stored digitally. Its ability to adapt to emerging threats and provide automated responses ensures comprehensive security for sensitive information, addressing the critical need for data protection.”

Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) Secures $33 Million Contract Renewal to Enhance Cybersecurity for State- Level Public Higher Education Institutions - Cycurion (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that it has been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, Cycurion will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends Cycurion’s partnership through November 2030.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services - As part of this renewed contract, Cycurion will provide an extensive suite of cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) 24x7x365 managed support services, which include:

• Enterprise Security Strategy: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets

• Risk & Vulnerability Assessment & Testing: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses

• Disaster Recovery: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events

• Business Continuity Planning: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident

• Forensics and Recovery Services: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery

• Regulatory Compliance Analysis: Assisting institutions in meeting federal and state compliance requirements

“We are honored to continue serving this key state-level public higher education group customer,” said L. Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. “The contract underscores the capabilities and value proposition of Cycurion’s suite of managed information technology support services and our commitment to minimizing cybersecurity risk for our education vertical clients.”

Opportunity for Broader Access - In addition to the member institutions of this State- Level Public Higher Education Group, any university or governmental entity across the United States can leverage this contract vehicle to access our cybersecurity services. The contract provides a streamlined pathway for educational and governmental organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture without the need for an extensive procurement process. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for CYCU at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cycu/

In other developments in the markets of note:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) - Google LLC recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, Inc., a leading cloud security platform headquartered in New York, for $32 billion, subject to closing adjustments, in an all-cash transaction. Once closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multicloud).

Both cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions. The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, recently published its Zscaler ThreatLabz 2025 Phishing Report, analyzing over two billion blocked phishing attempts between January and December 2024 captured by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, the world’s largest cloud security platform. The annual report exposes how cybercriminals are using Generative AI to launch surgical, targeted attacks against high-impact business functions – and why a Zero Trust + AI defense strategy is mission critical. The report uncovers a shift from high-volume email blasts to targeted, AI-fueled attacks designed to evade defenses and exploit human behavior. It also offers actionable insight to help organizations defend against this evolving threat landscape.

“The phishing game has changed. Attackers are using GenAI to create near-flawless lures and even outsmart AI-based defenses,” said Deepen Desai, CSO and Head of Security Research, Zscaler. “Cybercriminals are weaponizing AI to evade detection and manipulate victims, which means organizations must leverage equally advanced AI-powered defenses to outpace these emerging threats. Our research reinforces the importance of adopting a proactive, multi-layered approach—combining robust zero trust architecture with advanced AI-driven phishing prevention—to effectively combat the rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently unveiled broad cybersecurity enhancements to the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) that significantly improve organizations’ ability to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and threats to AI and other modern applications. These new enhancements enable enterprises to strengthen security for business-critical applications in an increasingly risky threat landscape. The F5 ADSP is the industry’s only platform that fully converges high-performance load balancing and traffic management with advanced app and API security capabilities.

The F5 ADSP is the most complete application security offering for enterprises looking to address the increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges inherent in today’s AI-driven hybrid multicloud world. Similar to Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) built to secure endpoints and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms built to secure network access, F5’s ADSP is built to consolidate disparate tools for securing apps and APIs into a single comprehensive platform, enabling organizations to simplify their security footprint while offering broader protection against enhanced threats.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, recently announced its 2024 Partner of the Year Award winners. The awards honor top-performing CyberArk partners who have consistently delivered exceptional customer value, spearheading new identity security transformation and adoption to help customers defend against the rapidly expanding attack surface.

CyberArk partners play a critical role in helping organizations strengthen their identity security programs. By driving value and modernizing customers’ identity security strategies, they position organizations to keep pace with evolving threats—all powered by a unified platform built to secure every identity, across humans, AI and machines. The CyberArk Partner Network is one of the industry’s largest global networks of security-focused partners, with more than 1,800 global systems integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), solution providers, strategic outsourcers, advisories and distributors, as well as global and regional marketplaces.

