New Survey Reveals Americans are Turning to Side Hustles and Extra Jobs to Pay Off Debt

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While some Americans are struggling with unmanageable debt, they are finding many ways to cope, including limiting their use of credit cards and sticking to a rigid budget. A survey from Experian found that U.S. adults describe unmanageable debt as constant stress and a choice between paying off debt and covering basic necessities.

The good news is that many U.S. adults report conquering debt they once thought was unmanageable, including credit card and medical debt, as well as personal and student loans. Approximately 36% of U.S. adults who have overcome such debt took on an additional job or side hustle, about 26% utilized the snowball method (prioritizing smaller debts first) and 23% relied on budgeting apps to monitor cash flow. The survey also found that U.S. adults currently facing unmanageable debt are considering using these same methods.

“Unmanageable debt can negatively impact many facets of a consumer’s life. While credit is a useful tool for achieving certain financial goals, it must be used wisely,” said Rod Griffin, senior director of Consumer Education and Advocacy at Experian.

To help Americans with their financial health, Experian announced a $5 million debt relief initiative among 5,000 families in Louisiana, partnering with Louisiana State University basketball player Flau'jae Johnson. The company also offers a free membership with financial tools for managing debt and money.

For those Americans making a game plan for future success, more than 2 in 3 (70%) are avoiding taking on additional or unmanageable debt by steering clear of buy-now-pay-later payment options or limiting their use of credit cards. Meanwhile, 60 percent of respondents say they have a support system that could help them if they face a challenging debt payoff journey.

