K12 Launches 19th Annual Art Competition for Students Nationwide

Winning entries to earn a share of $15,000 in prizes

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, announces the launch of its 19th Annual Art Competition, opening for submissions on May 13, 2025. The contest is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade students nationwide and offers young artists the opportunity to compete for a share of $15,000 in prizes.

Designed to celebrate creativity and student expression, the K12 Art Competition invites original submissions across a variety of visual art forms, including painting, drawing and photography. This year’s competition welcomes sculptures and collages for the first time, and finalists will have the chance to present their work live to the judges over Zoom — offering a new way to highlight physical artwork. Entries will be judged by individual grade level, with a first-place, second-place and People’s Choice winner selected for each grade, kindergarten through 12.

Judges include Jeff Mauritzen, National Geographic photography expert; Abbey Alison McClain, executive director of Touchstone Gallery; and Meredith Gregory, associate curator of education for school and teacher programs at Norton Museum of Art.

“The K12 Art Competition celebrates student creativity and creates a platform for young artists to express their identity, passion, and imagination,” said Deb Hannah, chief marketing officer at K12. “Year after year, we are inspired by the incredible talent and imagination students bring to this competition.”

KEY DETAILS & DATES

Participation is free and open to students in grades K-12 in public, private, charter or homeschool programs across the United States

Top level categories are physical art (2D + 3D), digital art, and photography

Submissions accepted beginning May 13

Registration & entry is open through Aug. 25

Public voting for People’s Choice Awards will be open from Aug. 26 through Sept. 26

Winners will be announced Oct. 22

For nearly two decades, the K12 Art Competition has celebrated the creativity of thousands of students nationwide. As a leader in online education, K12 empowers learners through personalized, technology-driven experiences that help students shape their futures. The K12 Art Competition is an extension of that commitment, providing a national platform for young artists to express themselves, gain recognition and be celebrated for their unique talents.

To learn more about the competition, including submission guidelines and deadlines, visit: https://enrichment.k12.com/art-competition

To view past winning artwork, visit: https://enrichment.k12.com/2024-competition-winners/#section5.

To see previous photography winners, go to https://enrichment.k12.com/2024-photo-comp-winner-gallery/.

Get inspired. Get creative. Submit your art or photography starting May 13!

FaithHoney Anderson Stride Inc. fanderson@k12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

