New Segment of Scenic Niagara River Shoreline Trail

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of a new, 2.5-mile, multiuse path in the Town of Wheatfield, Niagara County, that closes one of the last remaining gaps in the scenic Niagara River Shoreline Trail, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to explore the region’s natural treasures by bike or on foot. The $4.3 million project provides walkers, joggers and bicyclists with a protected pathway that runs through a forested former railroad property and connects to existing trail sections in the City of North Tonawanda and the City of Niagara Falls. The New York State Department of Transportation provided $2.5 million to help fund the creation of this new trail segment.

“Investments that provide new opportunities to walk or bike enrich quality of life in our local communities and foster new opportunities for tourism and economic growth,” Governor Hochul said. “This new multiuse path brings us a big step closer to completing the Niagara River Shoreline Trail and allows people to leave their cars at home as they take in all the wonderful attractions that the Niagara Falls area has to offer.”

The Niagara River Shoreline Trail is intended to connect all the municipalities and parks along the Niagara River with a continuous off-road, multiuse trail running from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. The new segment stretches from Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda (at Witmer Road) and runs along an abandoned rail line adjacent to River Road until it reaches Griffin Park in the City of Niagara Falls. Along the way there is wayfinding and interpretative signage to aid users. The path was the product of a collaboration that involved NYSDOT, the Niagara River Greenway Commission, Wheatfield, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.

In 2019, trail projects including the Wheatfield section received $3.1 million from the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, which is administered in New York State by NYSDOT. The program supports the construction of new multi-use bicycle and pedestrian facilities, new ADA accessible sidewalks, improved access to public transportation and enhanced roadway safety. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation also provided $400,000 to fund this portion of the trail’s completion. The remainder of the project was paid for with $1.16 million in federal Scenic Byway grant money, $170,000 from the Town of Wheatfield and $70,000 from the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Walking and biking are great ways to see and experience all that a region as picturesque as Niagara Falls has to offer and thanks to the leadership and investments in transportation that Governor Hochul has made, New York State is making transformative investments in infrastructure that make it easier to do just that. This new multi-use path will provide walkers and cyclists with an easy-to-follow route to some of the state’s most scenic attractions allowing them to explore all of the attractions that make the Niagara Falls area a great place to live, work or visit.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Niagara Region Director Mark V. Mistretta said, “This project shows just why the Niagara River Greenway’s work is important and why we are so fortunate to have the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation as partners in Western New York. This was one of the last major gaps in the Shoreline Trail and connecting our parks and trails is vital for ensuring great experiences for our visitors and neighbors alike.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “With the completion of this segment of the Niagara River Shoreline Trail, our region is another step closer to the vision of a waterfront for all, through interconnected, multiuse pathways for people of all ages and abilities. This combined effort of federal, state, local, and nonprofit resources, will help further connect our community and open up new recreational opportunities for Western New Yorkers.”

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Senior Director of Parks & Trails JJ Tighe said, “This is a great example of how trails connect communities. From North Tonawanda to Niagara Falls and from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, this new segment of the Niagara River Shoreline Trail marks exciting progress toward a fully connected regional trail. By expanding access this multiuse trail gives residents and visitors the chance to enjoy the outdoors and visit some of the great businesses in communities along the way. Led by the NYS DOT, NYS Parks, the City of Niagara Falls, and the Niagara River Greenway Commission, this has truly been a collective effort. We’re proud to support these impactful organizations and this project connecting the Town of Wheatfield to Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.