What They're Saying: Investing in NYC Transportation

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget to make transformative investments in transportation infrastructure. In keeping with her record of leading on pro-transit investments, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes historic investments in New York City’s public transportation system with the biggest capital investment in New York’s transportation history by fully funding the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) $68.4 billion 2025-29 Capital Plan.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Millions of New Yorkers rely on the MTA every day, both passengers downstate and manufacturers upstate who rely on MTA contracts to support their employees. This budget is forward thinking about the future needs of the MTA and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in making these investments possible to create the kind of modern system New Yorkers deserve."

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “A functioning public transit system is essential to a functioning New York City and State. I applaud Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Heastie for working together to fully fund the MTA’s $68.4 billion Capital Plan. Under this agreement we will be able to make more subway stations accessible, including many stations in my district, modernize the signal system to reduce wait times, and purchase more electric buses. These changes will make a tremendous difference to the millions of people across the tristate area who use our public transit system every single day.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, "It's never been more important to invest in our transit system. With so much uncertainty in Washington, New Yorkers are looking to us to offer the safe, reliable, accessible service that they need and deserve. That means new trains, upgraded signals, and long-overdue investments in station elevators and other improvements. This is a long-term investment in the future of our city, our economy and our communities, and I'm glad to work with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the legislature to deliver it."

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Our subways and buses are not luxuries—they are lifelines. Fully funding the MTA’s Capital Plan is more than an investment in concrete and steel; it’s a commitment to working people, to mobility, to equity. For the essential workers who kept this city alive, for the students racing to class, for the elders who deserve dignity in every ride—this is what putting people first looks like. This robust investment will help the MTA deliver on that promise: expanding ADA accessibility at subway stations across the district I serve, upgrading to clean electric bus fleets, and strengthening the rails and roads that keep my constituents moving. I’m proud to support a plan that moves New Yorkers forward—not just in transit, but in justice.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “We are hoping that this funding will extend to much needed projects like the Second Avenue Subway expansion, and other long-requested and necessary MTA accessibility upgrades and transportation alternatives, plus efforts to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and pressing forward with modernizing the subway system and improving overall air quality. My constituents in the 30th District are awaiting the implementation of these improvements."

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “I’m proud to have advocated for the full funding of the $68 billion MTA Capital Plan. This pro-transit investment will result in infrastructure improvements that will benefit my constituents, including Midtown tunnel upgrades and Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) modernization. I’m grateful to advocates, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Governor Hochul for this funding to move our city and state forward.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “The MTA is vital not only to New York City residents who depend on it for their daily commute, but for the entire metro area. Many New Yorkers rely on the MTA to enter the city to work, dine, and recreate. Fully funding the MTA capital plan will provide the resources that are needed to expand and modernize services, while increasing the environmental benefits gained by supporting a reliable public transit system. I thank Governor Hochul for her work in securing this critical funding.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn said, "Public transportation is critical for many of my constituents, and for the millions of New Yorkers (and beyond) who rely on MTA's infrastructure to keep moving forward. I applaud Governor Hochul and my colleagues for passing this legislation to make critical, record-high investments to improve transit for all New Yorkers, with a fully-funded 2025-29 Capital Plan. These prudent policies and transformative investments will ensure New York City's largest public transportation system is continually improving, modernizing, and making our commutes better - all while creating good-paying jobs."

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “This historic investment in our transit infrastructure is a game changer for the Bronx. Fully funding the MTA’s Capital Plan means safer and more reliable service for our residents who rely on public transportation every day. I’m proud to support a budget that delivers the resources our communities need.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “A fully funded MTA Capital Plan is an important step toward delivering the transit improvements our communities deserve. For residents in my district, systemwide investments in accessibility and upgraded infrastructure will mean more dependable service and stronger connections to opportunity. The Interborough Express will bring new, much-needed transit options to Brooklyn residents who have long lacked efficient cross-borough service. This plan lays the groundwork for meaningful improvements in my district of Crown Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush, as well as across New York City’s transit system."

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, "The 2025-2029 MTA Capital Plan is essential for both riders and our local economy. This historic investment by Governor Hochul and the Legislature will address the significant infrastructure issues our aging system faces, enabling it to make large strides towards becoming a truly 21st century system worthy of our great city."

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, "I want to thank Governor Hochul for her strong support for, and meaningful investment in, New York City's public transit system. The Governor clearly understands that improvements in transit translate to more opportunity, a better quality-of-life, and a stronger economy for all New Yorkers."

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said, “For decades, Albany underfunded the MTA and neglected the needs of our transit system, creating a multibillion-dollar backlog of deferred maintenance that led to several preventable system failures — most notably, the infamous 'Summer of Hell' in 2017. By fully funding the 2025-2029 Capital Plan, the FY2026 Budget brings much-needed stability to the MTA’s finances and will deliver billions in subway accessibility, safety, and state-of-good repair improvements. Thanks to the efforts of Governor Hochul and the Legislature, a more accessible, reliable, and safer transit system is finally within reach.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, "There is no New York City without mass transit, so I am thrilled that this year's state budget will fully fund the MTA's 2025-29 Capital Plan. This plan will improve service, safety, and reliability for the millions of New Yorkers who take transit every day, with investments like making at least 60 stations fully accessible, modernizing signals to speed up service, replacing 40+ year old subway cars, and more. I commend the Governor, legislature, and MTA for getting this done."

New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala said, “I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to strengthening public transit infrastructure across New York City. The full funding of the MTA’s $68.4 billion Capital Plan marks a historic investment that will directly benefit the people of East Harlem and the South Bronx—communities that rely heavily on our transit system every single day. This funding will improve service, accessibility, and safety, helping to close long-standing transit equity gaps and ensuring that our constituents can commute, work, and live with the reliability and dignity they deserve.”

Council Member Gale Brewer said, “This investment in the MTA is a huge win for New Yorkers who rely on public transit every day. Fully funding the Capital Plan means safer, more reliable service, and long-overdue upgrades that will benefit every borough. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and continued commitment to a more equitable, accessible, and resilient transportation system.”

Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA Executive Director Lisa Daglian said, “The region’s riders have a lot to be thankful for in the state budget. Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Heastie clearly understand the importance of the MTA to the millions of New Yorkers who use transit everyday, to our economy, and to employers across New York State. We are grateful for their steadfast support. Fully funding the 2025-29 MTA Capital Plan ensures the $1.5 trillion asset that keeps our region moving is kept in a state of good repair and brought into the 21st century – especially important in light of unwarranted threats to transportation programs from the federal government. Funding critical safety programs and support services will help riders feel and be safe underground -- progressing what we have already begun to see. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul and the Legislature to advance more equitable access to affordable transit, especially for the New Yorkers who need it most.”

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Ben Furnas said, "A fully-funded MTA Capital Plan is existential for the future of our city. Congratulations to Governor Hochul and the legislature for their leadership. New York as we know it is only possible with mass transit. Our bridges and subways need to be brought into a state of good repair, and we need to be able to expand bus and train service in order to grow as a city without adding more cars to the road."

Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled Executive Director Joe Rappaport said, “A fully funded 2025-2029 capital budget means the MTA will meet its legal requirement to add elevators at dozens of stations across the city. It will get the MTA closer to meeting its ultimate goal of making virtually all subway stations accessible, as it agreed to do as part of a 2022 settlement with disability advocates, including BCID. It’ll also pay for other improvements that all riders need, whether or not they have a disability. We applaud Gov. Hochul’s and the legislature’s vision in passing this vitally needed funding.”

Regional Plan Association President and CEO Tom Wright said, “As RPA’s recent research has shown, the 2025-2029 MTA Capital Plan will enable the region’s 2.1 million riders who live in the MTA service area and regularly take transit to work to earn $187 billion in wages, powering the economy of the New York region. Thanks to the determination and dedication of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, all the region’s riders will be able to rely on the vital infrastructure investments secured in this year’s New York State budget that will make taking transit more reliable, comfortable, safe, and accessible.”

Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said, "Public transit riders organized and Governor Hochul and the legislature heard us loud and clear. This budget builds on New York's successful congestion relief program to keep fixing the subway that millions of us depend on every day. We're grateful to the governor for her leadership in funding and maintaining a safe, affordable, reliable, accessible public transit system for all New Yorkers."

General Contractors Association of New York Executive Director Robert G. Wessels said, “We have worked hard in Albany, Washington, and right here in New York City to support funding for many MTA Capital Programs since its first five year plan in 1982, yet this one is particularly satisfying given its extraordinary level of investment. We commend the Governor for her efforts in getting this done, and our over 250 members and 25,000 skilled trades workers look forward to continuing to help New York rebuild and expand the nation’s premier transportation system.”

New York Building Congress President and CEO Carlo Scissura said, "We are thrilled to see our partners in state government heed our industry’s call to ensure the MTA gets the funding it needs for the world class transit future New Yorkers deserve. Fully funding the MTA’s 2025–2029 Capital Program in the State Budget will generate over $106 billion in economic activity and support nearly 73,000 good-paying jobs across New York State, while delivering much-needed improvements to our transit infrastructure. The Capital Plan is essential to the continued growth of the region and is one of our strongest economic drivers. Building Congress members are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work building a transportation network we can continue to be proud of. We thank Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and the entire legislature for their leadership and commitment to New York’s future.”

Felice Farber Executive Director Subcontractors Trade Association said, “We applaud Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart Cousins and the state legislature for their leadership in passing a budget that fully funds the MTA capital program. This critical investment not only ensures a safer, more reliable, and modernized transit system for millions of New Yorkers, but also fuels job growth and economic opportunity across the state. For subcontractors and small businesses, full funding means expanded access to projects, more predictable work pipelines, and a stronger foundation for long-term growth and innovation in the transportation infrastructure sector.”

American Institute of Architects New York Chapter Executive Director Jesse Lazar said, “AIANY applauds Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Heastie, and the Members of the New York State Legislature for their demonstrated commitment to our public transportation system. This investment in the 2025-2029 Capital Plan will have critical impacts on the resiliency of our transit system with signal modernization and new rail cars as well as valuable expansion projects such as the Interborough Express. The design community is eager to continue its work with the MTA to ensure our region’s infrastructure is well-maintained and quality is prioritized.”

Real Estate Board of New York President Jim Whelan said, “A world class transit infrastructure network is essential for attracting and retaining residents and businesses, and will help encourage investment for new real estate developments. REBNY commends the Governor and State Legislature for outlining a sustainable funding plan for the MTA as part of the budget.”

Associated General Contractors of New York State President and CEO Mike Elmendorf said, “The fact that the enacted state budget fully funds the MTA Capital Program is welcome news for New York’s commuters and economy. This, coupled with the budget’s inclusion of increased funding for core NYSDOT capital needs and for local roads and bridges—highlights just how critical infrastructure is to our communities and economy. We commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for recognizing this reality and for their forward-looking action.”

American Council of Engineering Companies of New York President and CEO John T. Evers said, “New York’s economic future depends on the efficiency and effectiveness of our transportation systems, and that’s why we would like to applaud the steadfast leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and our legislative leaders for their diligent work to significantly increase in the budget of $800 million for the state Department of Transportation’s Capital Plan and adopt the five-year MTA Capital Plan. This funding will enable necessary upgrades to our aging network of roads, bridges and tunnels statewide, ensuring millions of New Yorkers can move forward in a safer and more sustainable manner. Improving our infrastructure means improving our quality of life, and as leaders in design and engineering, our members commend our government partners for securing the funds to better protect generations to come."