Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort Network Expands in U.S and Canada

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts continues to expand across the U.S. and Canada, offering families both new locations as well as more attractions and more ways to stay at existing locations.

“Our franchisees have not only built new parks from the ground up, but they’ve also rebuilt and expanded existing campgrounds and equipped them with the fun water features and other attractions that make Jellystone Park a favorite family glamping and family camping destination,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

Several new Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts have come online in recent years while existing locations have continued to add more and more attractions like water slides, multilevel splashgrounds, floating obstacle courses, snowless tubing, and mini golf, Hershenson said.

With more than 75 franchised locations, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. This year, new Jellystone Park locations are opening in the following locations:

— Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Canada: Maritime Fun Group, which owns and operates leading family amusement parks and attractions in New Brunswick and on Prince Edward Island, will reopen its Cavendish campground this spring as a Jellystone Park location.



The campground, formerly known as the Cavendish KOA Holiday, will join the Jellystone Park family before Victoria Day (May 19). Attractions at the new Jellystone Park location will include a swimming pool, a jumping pillow, and a petting zoo as well as an RC track where guests can race their own remote-controlled cars and trucks or rent ones on-site. The park also has walking and biking trails and a large playground.

— Lake Charles, Louisiana: Four Points RV Resorts recently acquired LeBleu Lakes RV Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and will convert it to a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in time for the summer camping season after completing several major improvements. Attractions at the new location will include a swimming pool, water slides, a splashground, jumping pillows, and a floating obstacle course. The park will open May 21 with about 200 campsites and will eventually grow to more than 350 sites.

— Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee: This Jellystone Park location just south of Knoxville opened in February. This summer it will offer two pools, a large splashground with water slides and an outdoor movie theater. Families will also able to meet the Yogi Bear characters, take wagon rides, play laser tag, and experience gem mining. Luxury glamping cabins and premium RV sites are set among the hills and woods overlooking the lake.

Last year, two other campgrounds joined the Jellystone Park network in the following locations:

— Cochran, Georgia: Less than an hour south of Macon, this picturesque Jellystone Park location is set among tall trees and boasts a lake and pool, comfortable cabins, and shaded RV sites. Family activities, interactions with the Yogi Bear characters, hiking trails, Wi-Fi and a dog park make for fun family vacations in a relaxing outdoor environment.

— Zion, Utah: The state’s first Jellystone Park location features a huge water zone with two pools, multiple water slides, a lazy river, a splashground, and hot tubs. Luxury cabins, spacious RV sites, and a full schedule of activities make the Camp-Resort near Sand Hollow State Park and Zion National Park a new family favorite.

Meanwhile, existing Jellystone Park locations continue to add new attractions, RV sites, and cabin accommodations. Consider the following locations:

— Elberta, Alabama: This location currently offers 90 RV sites, 19 cabins and 14 tent sites. Plans are underway to expand this park in two phases, with 25 RV sites early this year followed by another 35 RV sites later.

— Bath, New York: This location hopes to open a mega water slide by Memorial Day weekend. More motel rooms have also been made available at this park. Ice cream has also been added to the snack parlor.

— Bremen, Georgia: This location is completing a major expansion that includes over 200 new RV sites, 71 cabins and 10 covered wagons. It is also in the process of adding new water attractions including a new swimming pool, water slides, a splashground, and a large lake with boats and other water features. This location is also converting its existing store into an activity center.

— Caledonia, Wisconsin: This location is adding two more of its top-of-the-line cabins, which sleep up to eight and feature a large screened porch with a fireplace and TV as well as a lofted deck.

— Estes Park, Colorado: This location is adding nine cabins for the 2025 camping season.

— Grayling, Michigan: This location is expanding its RC car track.

— Jamestown, New York: This location has replaced its existing swimming pool with a brand-new heated swimming pool.

— Madison, Maine: This location will offer gellyball, beginning Memorial Day weekend, complete with blasters and an obstacle course.

— Mansfield, Pennsylvania: This location is adding a Water Wars game.

— Mill Run, Pennsylvania: This location is converting its old miniature golf course into an RC track that is expected to open Memorial Day weekend.

— Milton, New Hampshire: This location is building a water playground with a splashground and water slides which will open this year.

— Nova, Ohio: This location added 72 premium RV sites last year as well as four cabins.

— Plymouth, Indiana: This location is adding new features to its water play area.

— Tabor City, North Carolina: This location is adding a multi-sport facility this year that includes pickleball, basketball, and volleyball courts.

— Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin: This location is adding a “Downpour Derby” to its water playground with competition bucket dumping. Tiny Timbers, the park’s first tiny home, will be available in the spring with sweeping views of Mirror Lake. Virtual tours of every campsite, rental unit and public areas will be available by mid-summer. The park also plans to replace its shuffleboard courts with pickleball.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

Yogi and Boo Boo at Splash Pad Just in time for summer vacations, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park is opening new family camping, glamping and resorts in the U.S. and Canada. Many of its more than 75 locations also have recently expanded their water attractions, and added new amenities and activities.

