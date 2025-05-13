PensionBee Introduces New Retirement Savings Calculator to Help Americans Plan for the Future

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee, the award-winning online retirement savings provider, is making it even easier for Americans to take control of their financial future with the launch of its innovative retirement savings calculator. This powerful digital tool helps users create personalized retirement roadmaps while seamlessly integrating with PensionBee’s existing features like easy contributions and 401(k) rollovers.

New Tools for Smarter Savings

Understanding how much to save for retirement remains one of America’s biggest financial challenges. 7 in 10 Americans worry they won’t be able to retire, or retire on their chosen timeline, and without proper planning tools, they risk financial insecurity in their later years.

PensionBee’s new savings calculator empowers users with a clear, personalized roadmap for their financial future. PensionBee’s tool allows users to:

Input key details like age and savings goals to forecast their specific retirement needs

Visualize how today’s contributions impact long-term financial security

Adjust savings strategies in real time to see the immediate impact

Automatically include inflation at 2% for more realistic planning

“We’re committed to making retirement planning simple and accessible for everyone,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “With our new savings calculator, easy contributions, and ongoing educational content, we’re giving people the tools they need to take charge of their financial future. The ability to plan ahead and make informed decisions can be life-changing.”

Addressing America’s Retirement Knowledge Gap

Millions of Americans struggle to navigate their retirement options, and a lack of knowledge often leads to costly mistakes. A Harvard Business Review study revealed that when changing jobs, over 41% of workers cash out their 401(k)s, and 85% deplete their savings entirely. This widespread practice poses a serious threat to long-term financial security.

Financial literacy is essential to ensuring Americans make informed choices about their future. PensionBee’s calculator builds on the company’s commitment to financial education, which includes a digital library of content to support users’ understanding of critical concepts like compound growth and contribution strategies. Additionally, PensionBee recently launched Retirement 101 , a YouTube series with personal finance influencer Andy Hill , of Marriage Kids and Money, designed to demystify retirement planning.

A Complete Digital Retirement Solution

PensionBee removes the hassle from retirement planning by offering:

Seamless rollovers – PensionBee helps users locate and consolidate old 401(k)s and/or IRAs into one new IRA, preventing forgotten savings from being lost.

– PensionBee helps users locate and consolidate old 401(k)s and/or IRAs into one new IRA, preventing forgotten savings from being lost. Easy contributions – Customers can contribute money to their PensionBee IRA, helping to grow their savings faster.

– Customers can contribute money to their PensionBee IRA, helping to grow their savings faster. An award-winning fintech app – Recently recognized at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards , the PensionBee app allows users to manage their retirement savings with just a few taps.



Take Control of Your Retirement Today

The new retirement calculator is available and accessible through the PensionBee app or website at no cost. Whether you’re rolling over a forgotten 401(k) or using the new calculator to plan smarter, PensionBee makes retirement planning simple.

To learn more, visit www.pensionbee.com/us .

Media Contact:

Adela McVicar - Sr PR Manager at PensionBee - Adela.McVicar@PensionBee.com

About PensionBee

PensionBee is a leading online retirement provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages over $8 billion in assets and serves over 275,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility.

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004



