BON Debuts Groundbreaking Broccoli-Derived Sleep Wellness Line, Reshaping the Sleep Health Market through Innovative Technology

XI’AN, China, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BON Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions for the natural health and personal care sectors, today announced the groundbreaking launch of its sleep health product series. Developed using the proprietary “Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase” delivery system (patent-pending), the Company intends for this product to dramatically enhance the bio-activity (the extent to which something is absorbed and utilized by the body) of glucoraphanin, a vital bio-active compound in broccoli and will be launched under the Company’s owned brand.

Broccoli, a nutrient-rich superfood, contains glucoraphanin, a key bio-active compound that undergoes metabolic conversion into sulforaphane in the human body. Sulforaphane has been linked to multiple health benefits, including anti-cancer properties, sleep regulation, neuro-protective effects, digestive health support, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging effects. However, the enzymatic conversion of glucoraphanin into its active form, sulforaphane, is inefficient making it difficult for the body to fully utilize the health benefits of broccoli. This creates challenges for nutritional utilization and commercial application.

The Company believes its patent-pending “Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase” represents an innovative biotechnological delivery system. By ensuring optimal enzymatic activation in the body, it achieves an advanced conversion efficiency of bio-active sulforaphane. This system is intended to help resolve fundamental bio-availability challenges. With its precision-driven design, easy usage, and consumer-friendly format, the Company believes this advancement holds transformative potentials through re-positioning glucoraphanin-sulforaphane in the health and wellness market, which will allow the Company to capitalize on potential revenue opportunities.

“BON’s new sleep health products aim to outperform conventional formulations with superior bio-availability, enhanced biological potency, and consumer-friendly usability,” Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON, emphasized. “Our Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase delivery system aims to combine scientific rigor with commercial potential. It addresses critical unmet needs in sleep health and, we believe, is primed for rapid market adoption. We anticipate that this series of new products will achieve market expansion, thereby bolstering the Company's business growth. Furthermore, the proliferation of this product category is intended to profoundly alter the dynamics of the sleep health market.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.