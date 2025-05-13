Disguise and PhatMojo Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension to Continue Rainbow Friends success in North America and Europe

POWAY, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., leader in the global costume industry and a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is excited to announce a multi-year contract extension with PhatMojo. This will continue to expand the success of the Rainbow Friends brand across North America and Europe, reinforcing Disguise’s dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality costumes that captivate fans of all ages.

Rainbow Friends is a multiplayer kid-friendly horror story experience, split up into chapters, featuring colorful yet menacing monsters and creatures that appear throughout the game. The game’s blend of adventure, mystery, and survival elements has made it a standout title in the kid-friendly horror gaming genre, leading to licensing toys, plush, and through the collaboration between Disguise and PhatMojo, premium costumes.

Since the introduction of Rainbow Friends costumes in North America in 2024, Disguise has experienced significant success within the kid-friendly horror gaming category. The Rainbow Friends collection has gained widespread popularity among gaming enthusiasts, content creators, and fans of immersive roleplay, positioning Rainbow Friends as a key brand within Disguise’s expanding portfolio of video game-inspired costume offerings. The sustained demand for officially licensed costumes reflects the growing influence of the brand and the broader appeal of gaming culture in the costume industry.

"We see incredible success in both kid-friendly horror and gaming, but when you combine the two, it creates an entirely new level of excitement. It has captivated audiences of all ages, and kids, in particular, can’t get enough of the characters and immersive experiences," said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, “That excitement naturally translates into Halloween, where fans want to bring their favorite spooky gaming moments to life. It’s the perfect combination, and we’re thrilled to continue delivering costumes that make those experiences even more memorable."

Rainbow Friends costumes will be widely available at leading retailers across North America and Europe, both in-store and online, this fall.

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About PhatMojo

Based in Los Angeles, CA, PhatMojo is a global toy and brand management company. PhatMojo collaborates closely with the world’s preeminent independent creators on fast, focused, fun.

MEDIA CONTACT:

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d51794a-cff7-4727-8f5b-be352617d2a5

Rainbow Friends Rainbow Friends Costumes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.