Champion Safe’s 2025 Trophy Series Attracts Strong Dealer Interest with Key Upgrades

Provo, UT, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its 2025 launch, the newly enhanced Trophy Series from Champion Safe Company, a leading manufacturer of premium safes and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand ( americanrebel.com ) has been generating significant interest among dealers looking for a high-security, high-value safe that outperforms comparable offerings. With key design and security upgrades for 2025, the Trophy Series is proving to be an even stronger competitor in the marketplace.

The Trophy Series has long been a trusted choice for customers who demand both strength and style, and the latest improvements further enhance its durability, usability, and visual appeal. This year’s updates include:

NEW Chrome-Plated Pull Handle – A modern design upgrade that enhances both appearance and user comfort.

NEW Radial Gear Drive Mechanism – Ensures smoother, more reliable operation.

NEW Black and Gray Plush Interior – Adds a refined touch while maintaining maximum storage capacity.

NEW ½” Radius Edges – A sleeker look that distinguishes Trophy from competing safes.

Beyond its design enhancements, the Trophy Series remains one of the most rugged safes in its class. With a 4½-inch-thick double-plate door, a 10-gauge steel outer shell, and Champion’s exclusive Diamond-Embedded Armor Plate™, it offers a level of security that many competitor models can’t match. The 1200°F fire rating for two hours ensures industry-leading fire protection for firearms, valuables, and important documents.

“We’re seeing strong interest from dealers who recognize that the Trophy Series offers a clear advantage over other safes in its class,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “The combination of premium security features, improved usability, and a refined design makes it an even easier choice for both dealers and customers.”

Available in multiple sizes and finishes, including high-gloss Black, Ivory, and Platinum, the 2025 Trophy Series is positioned as a top-tier safe at a competitive price.

For more information about the Trophy Series and to find a dealer, visit ChampionSafe.com .

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebel.com and americanrebelbeer.com . For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of the 2025 product innovations, actual revenues for fiscal 2025, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

