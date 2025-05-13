Project Announces New Executive Leadership Positions to Accelerate Global Growth & Innovation

All roles will be hybrid and hired from within, allowing these leaders to continue their valuable agency leadership while contributing to Project-wide initiatives

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project , the award-winning alliance of global creative agencies, is announcing the appointment of three key executives to newly expanded roles, reinforcing its commitment to delivering transformational brand experiences through its creative alliance model. These critical positions will be filled by exceptional internal candidates, allowing them to continue their valuable agency leadership while also contributing to the alliance’s initiatives. Project is an employee-owned network consisting of 14 diverse agencies that handle everything from advertising, branding, PR, social media, media buying, experiential marketing, gaming & esports, and much more.

The new positions include naming Marc Cracco as Project’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), Ed Scott as Project’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Lionel Curt as Managing Director, Project EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

Marc Cracco - Project Chief Information Officer: Cracco has served for eight years as Chief Technology for Project agency Wondersauce , and is recognized as a proven agency leader and a compelling brand storyteller with extensive experience building high-performing teams. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran with significant technology management experience. Cracco’s role at Wondersauce plays well into Project’s new technology vision and roadmap, where he’ll focus on AI implementation across agencies and its diverse set of clients while continuing his role at Wondersauce.

Ed Scott - Project Chief Operating Officer: Scott is the Chief Operating Officer for Project agency GPJ and has made a significant impact on the experience marketing agency’s business in a relatively short time. Known for his deep business acumen, international experience, and passion for client impact, Scott brings a collaborative approach that aligns with Project’s unique alliance model. His mandate centers on delivering seamless executional consistency and enhancing support across agencies — a mission critical to achieving scalable, profitable growth. He will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence across the global network while continuing his role at GPJ.

Lionel Curt - Managing Director, Project EMEA: Curt is the founder and CEO of Paris-based Project agency MNSTR . Appointed as the first Managing Director of Project EMEA, Curt will be at the forefront of the network’s strategic push to expand its presence and influence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His past successes building agencies and driving brand awareness is ideal for this expanded leadership role.

“These appointments put the right leadership in place to drive our integrated network forward,” said Chris Meyer, CEO of Project. “Congratulations to Marc, Ed, and Lionel on their expanded roles at this pivotal moment. I look forward to partnering with them as we take on new challenges and grow our capabilities and business.”

In addition to these key leadership appointments, Project is excited to announce the strategic integration of two of its agencies: Shoptology and Motive. Shoptology, a leading commerce agency, is being integrated into Motive, a dynamic advertising and creative agency. By blending Shoptology’s expertise in shopper and commerce strategy with Motive’s cultural creativity, this move kicks off an exciting new chapter—where culture powers connection, creativity fuels action and commerce drives results. Motive will continue to be led by Matt Statman and Krista Nicholson , whose vision and creative energy have been instrumental in shaping the agency’s success. Charlie Anderson will join Motive's leadership team and will head the newly integrated Commerce Studio, bringing deep expertise in shopper marketing and retail strategy.

“Our new leaders represent the cross-agency collaboration we’re eager to foster and grow,” said Matt Statman, President, Integrated Agency Group, Project and founder and CEO of Project agency Motive. “Their past experience, both within and outside of the Project alliance, comes together at the perfect opportunity for us as a collective. And the momentum continues as Shoptology and Motive join forces to deliver more thoughtful, culture-infused work.”

About Project

Named in Ad Age’s 2024 list of the world’s top agency holding companies, Project is an employee-owned alliance of 14 diverse agencies with 2,300 employees across 42 markets. The company has a unified culture centered around ambitious ideas that challenge conventions and deliver work with meaning. Its multi-agency platform harnesses collaboration to achieve exceptional results for clients. Learn more at www.project.com .

Media Contact:

Katherine Hoffman

Project

Katherine.Hoffman@project.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c12d1457-7e95-46f5-a6b9-a89ceab4287e

Project Announces New Executive Leadership Positions Left to Right: Marc Cracco - Project Chief Information Officer, Ed Scott - Project Chief Operating Officer and Lionel Curt - Managing Director, Project EMEA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.