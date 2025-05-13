EY US unveils Norma Kuntz of Gordon Brothers as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

Boston, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New England Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers, among 31 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Since Norma was appointed CEO of Gordon Brothers, she has strengthened and expanded the 122-year-old firm’s core competency—its deep asset expertise. With a focus on investing in and developing its people, Norma has integrated the firm’s business lines into a unified, collaborative platform that provides a complete set of asset-based solutions to unlock liquidity at every stage of the business lifecycle. Under her leadership, Gordon Brothers has achieved three consecutive years of revenue growth, driven by new products and service offerings, strategic acquisitions and expansion into new regions.

“I'm honored to be named a finalist for this year’s New England Entrepreneur of the Year award,” said Norma. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our entire team at Gordon Brothers, and I’m proud to stand alongside so many inspiring leaders helping to transform and shape the future of our region and beyond.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 11th during a special celebration in Boston, MA and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

