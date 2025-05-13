Ensemble Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Jupiter Medical Center

Cincinnati, OH, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today it has been selected by Jupiter Medical Center as their strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators that will drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.



“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our experts is a proven model that consistently delivers significant financial improvement and enhances patient experiences for health systems,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “We’re thrilled to partner with Jupiter Medical Center, a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”



Since Jupiter Medical Center’s founding in 1979, the organization has flourished to become one of South Florida's most respected and preferred hospitals, consistently performing in the top 10 percent of hospitals for quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region’s only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties.



“We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Dr. Amit Rastogi, CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. “Our partnership will drive meaningful improvements in performance and efficiency while we continue to focus on a seamless patient experience.”



Ensemble manages $40 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services – delivering 5% average net revenue improvement for clients.



“At Ensemble, our talented associates are at the heart of creating outstanding patient experiences. Their dedication and expertise in revenue cycle operations drive meaningful outcomes for patients and communities," said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. "Jupiter Medical Center and Ensemble share a deep commitment to excellence, remaining steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional service and elevate every patient’s journey. We are honored to serve as their trusted strategic partner.”



The Jupiter Medical Center partnership announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including being named Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for the fifth time, and the organization’s 11th patent for its latest innovative technology.



To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Jupiter Medical Center, visit Jupitermed.com.





About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 20 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.





About Jupiter Medical Center

Rated #1 in the region for quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast. Jupiter Medical Center’s state-of-the-art facilities and leading-edge technologies enable its award-winning physicians to provide a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient health care services. Jupiter Medical Center’s specialty centers of excellence include: comprehensive cancer care, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, neurosciences, and women’s and children’s services. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call 561-263-2234 or visit Jupitermed.com.

BPD Healthcare Ensemble Health Partners (615) 742-7242 ensemble@bpdhealthcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.