Perceptyx Announces Activate for All, Giving Every Large Enterprise the Opportunity to Turn Listening Insights Into Action

TEMECULA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the leader in employee experience (EX) transformation, today announced at the company’s annual INSIGHTS conference the expanded availability of its award-winning behavior change solution, Activate , which can now be deployed in connection with any third-party enterprise EX platform — including Qualtrics, Medallia, Viva Glint, and more.

For decades, CHROs have relied on survey platforms to capture employees’ sentiments and assess their experience, including core measures such as engagement and well-being. But listening alone isn’t enough. When organizations fail to take action on that feedback, they pay a significant price: missed opportunities to develop leaders, retain top talent, and address critical culture issues. The result is lost productivity, increased turnover, and slower transformation. In today’s environment, action isn’t a nice-to-have — it’s a competitive imperative.

While most EX platforms help organizations listen, few provide a reliable way to act on the insights they produce. Activate solves that problem. Now available to any organization, regardless of the platform they use to collect employee feedback, Activate empowers leaders to translate insights into meaningful behavior change at scale.

“The message we’re hearing from CHROs is clear: ‘We’re listening more, and we have a tremendous amount of data from employees. We know where the most pressing organizational challenges are, but we need a faster, more effective way to help our already stretched managers take action,’” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx. “By making Activate available to an expanded audience of enterprises, we’re giving leaders a way to unlock value from the listening data they already have to accelerate sustainable behavior change and drive real progress against their most important business outcomes.”

A New Path to Impact—Without Replacing Existing Technology Investments

Activate is now available in three flexible deployment options:

Quick-Start – Optimized for immediate action on critical organizational challenges. Ideal for organizations that have identified specific behaviors they want to influence, associated with key business and talent priorities.

– Optimized for immediate action on critical organizational challenges. Ideal for organizations that have identified specific behaviors they want to influence, associated with key business and talent priorities. Connected – Designed for organizations that want to drive targeted action on existing employee listening data, regardless of source.

– Designed for organizations that want to drive targeted action on existing employee listening data, regardless of source. Complete – Fully integrated within the Perceptyx Platform, this option delivers end-to-end EX activation for organizations ready to connect listening, analytics, action, and behavior change in one seamless workflow.



No matter the deployment model, Activate empowers organizations to take continuous, measurable action through the power of Intelligent Nudges, AI-Assisted Action Planning, and in-the-flow guidance from AI Coach—helping employees build the workplace behaviors that define high-performing organizations.

Grounded in Behavioral Science and Proven to Drive Results

Activate builds on decades of behavioral science research—including the expertise and IP acquired through Perceptyx’s acquisition of Humu , a pioneer in workplace nudge theory—to deliver Intelligent Nudges that help employees and managers take consistent, meaningful action. Personalized by role, context, and organizational priorities, these nudges overcome common blockers to follow through and build better habits over time.

Perceptyx data shows that on average, 66% of managers engage with nudges, and teams receiving targeted nudges have seen up to a 12-point increase in related engagement scores, within as little as six months. Organizations using Activate have improved EX outcomes in areas like collaboration, career development, and manager effectiveness, demonstrating how small, timely actions can drive large-scale change.

AI-Powered Behavior Change at Scale

Activate includes access to powerful tools like AI Coach, Perceptyx’s personalized behavioral coaching assistant that helps leaders grow based on real-time feedback. Announced earlier this year as part of the Grow product, AI Coach is also available within Activate to reinforce leadership development at every level and support in-the-moment behavior change.

Available to HR admins and Learning and Development (L&D) leaders, Custom Learning Links and Nudge Agent help organizations extend and personalize the impact of their existing learning investments. Custom Learning Links embed existing training and development content — such as onboarding materials, DEI resources, or leader guides — directly into nudges, surfacing relevant learning in the flow of work. Nudge Agent goes further, allowing L&D teams to create custom nudges based on their own content and cultural values, grounded in the principles of Nudge Theory, with support from Perceptyx’s generative AI.

Together, these tools enable HR and L&D teams to scale targeted behavior change, reinforce critical learning, and drive development initiatives that stick.

Turning Frustration Into Momentum

This expansion reflects a growing shift in the EX market: insight without action is no longer acceptable. Many organizations are sitting on years of underutilized survey data. Activate gives them a way to finally turn that data into measurable impact and accelerated business outcomes.

“Whether you’re looking to revive a stalled listening program or get more value from your current platform, Activate can help you take immediate action,” added Wainwright. “It gives organizations a powerful starting point for change — one that delivers results quickly while laying the foundation for deeper transformation.”

To learn more about how Activate can help your organization drive measurable behavior change —on any listening platform —visit our web site.

