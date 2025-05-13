FLUENT Debuts "New York Minute" – A Bold, Exclusive Flavor for MOODS Vaporizers

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is unveiling New York Minute, a bold new addition to its MOODS vaporizer portfolio. Flavored with Apple Apricot Tsunami botanical terpenes, this sativa-leaning cannabis oil is designed specifically for adult-use consumers in New York, embodying the fast-paced and vibrant spirit of the state with a Big Apple taste.

The new offering will be available in two convenient All-in-One device formats: a 1g Mini and a 0.5g Dash, catering to consumers who seek portability, performance and taste. FLUENT's latest product will be available at all FLUENT New York retail locations and at third party retail locations through Entourage Wholesale, with broad access across the state.





“New York sets the tone for culture, innovation, and lifestyle—and we wanted to create a vape product that connects with that essence,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “New York Minute is more than just a flavor; it’s an experience. With its vibrant apple and apricot terpene blend, it delivers a bold, flavorful moment that matches the energy of the city that never sleeps.”

FLUENT continues to expand its footprint in the cannabis industry, offering premium, curated products tailored to different markets. With New York Minute, FLUENT strengthens its commitment to providing consumers with unique, location-inspired flavors designed to enhance their lifestyles. Today’s New York Minute MOODS launch follows the successful debut of FLUENT’s first ever Knack multipack which was launched on April 30, 2025.

For more information about MOODS, visit the FLUENT website and follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the Company's latest innovations and offerings.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

