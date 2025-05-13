 Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Tellico Plains High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award for Voter Registration   

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Tellico Plains High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Tellico Plains High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Tellico Plains High School, and the Monroe County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to the senior class at Tellico Plains High School for earning an Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award,” said Monroe County Administrator of Elections James Brown. “I appreciate their participation in this program and dedication to encouraging their peers to become civically engaged citizens.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

