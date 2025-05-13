Engine Technology Forum to Showcase Role of Advanced Engines and Renewable Fuels During Celebration of Construction on the National Mall

Washington, D.C., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Celebration of Construction on the National Mall, taking place May 14–16 in Washington, D.C. This landmark event will bring together leading construction equipment manufacturers, technology innovators, and workforce development organizations to demonstrate how the industry is building a stronger, safer, and more sustainable America.

Hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and held on the iconic National Mall near the Smithsonian Metro station, the event will feature interactive displays, equipment demonstrations, and educational exhibits from more than 30 industry leaders, including the Engine Technology Forum.

“Construction machines and equipment are the tools that build our economy and shape our world, and they’re doing it more sustainably than ever,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the trade group. “Nearly all construction equipment in use runs on internal combustion engines. Today’s advanced diesel engines achieve near zero emissions while offering greater power and efficiency. On the job site, sustainability is increasingly being driven by connected, smart construction practices that conserve fuel and by the use of renewable biofuels, which cut carbon and other emissions by 50 to 75% compared to traditional fuels.”

At the event, the Engine Technology Forum will feature its “Engines Work” campaign, highlighting the significant role of advanced diesel engines in the construction industry. Visitors will be able to interact with live demonstrations, speak with company experts, and learn more about how innovation is driving progress in the construction sector.

Event Details:

What: Celebration of Construction on the National Mall

When: Wednesday, May 14 – Friday, May 16, 2025 9AM-5PM

Where: National Mall, Washington, D.C. (near the Smithsonian Metro)

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall is open to the public and aims to educate policymakers, media, stakeholders, and more about the construction industry’s vital role in the U.S. economy, public safety, and environmental stewardship.



About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

