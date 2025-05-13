Mr. Charlie’s Plant-Based Fast-Food Chain Accelerates U.S. Growth with 18-Store Expansion in Arizona

Multimillion-dollar development agreement marks brand’s largest expansion to date, bringing its mission-driven menu to the Southwest in 2025

Company appoints licensing veteran Adam Wilks as President to lead next phase of franchise growth

PHOENIX, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So (TMS), the globally inventive, plant-based fast food brand with a mission-driven ethos, announced its largest expansion deal to date—a multimillion-dollar development agreement to open 18 locations across Arizona in partnership with Exclusive Area Developer Patrick Lam. This move marks a major milestone in Mr. Charlie’s nationwide franchise rollout and introduces the brand’s crave-worthy, feel-good menu to the Southwest for the first time.

"We always believed we’d get here—we just knew it would take a village. This isn’t a surprise, it’s a milestone," said Taylor McKinnon, cofounder of Mr. Charlie’s TMS. "Expanding into Arizona is personal for me, and taking this life-changing leap alongside Patrick makes it all the more meaningful. It’s not just about new stores, it’s about the people we meet, the lives we touch, and the kind of future we get to help build together. I’m just really grateful to be here for it."

The first Arizona location will open in 2025 in Scottsdale, with additional cities to be announced. These stores will join successful Mr. Charlie’s locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sydney, Australia, to offer the same iconic plant-based menu that features signature items like the Not a Cheeseburger and the Frowny Meal.

"Bringing Mr. Charlie's to Arizona is more than a business move—it's a mission," said Patrick Lam, President of Capital Markets at Access Capital Group. "We're not just opening 18 stores; we're planting the seeds of something bigger. These restaurants will be hubs of community, second chances, and delicious food. As an Arizonan, I'm proud to help redefine what fast food looks like in the state—and to do it with a brand that stands for something real."

Mr. Charlie’s TMS CEO David Shneer said, "Mr. Charlie's represents a seismic shift in the QSR sector, and Arizona is but the first of many significant development agreements that we’ll be announcing soon. Our development philosophy is simple: the right concept, in the right locations, with the right operator. We know that with Patrick Lam in Arizona, we achieved our goal of having an outstanding operations partner."

The Arizona expansion reflects a new era for Mr. Charlie’s, as co-founders McKinnon and Aaron Haxton, with Chairman David Subotic, set the foundation for national and international growth.

"David, an investor, partner and mentor, has helped us evolve into a scalable brand," continued McKinnon. "He brought his team, network, and a powerful mindset: ‘Life should always feel great.’ That’s shaped how we lead, grow, and serve."

In conjunction with this expansion, Mr. Charlie's TMS has appointed Adam Wilks as President, who introduced Lam to Mr. Charlie’s. A licensing veteran working with brands like Pinkberry®, Cold Stone Creamery®, and Yogen Früz®, Wilks previously served as CEO of Carma HoldCo, where he scaled TYSON 2.0, Wooooo! Energy, and Evol by Future into 19 countries alongside Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future. With a deep understanding of operations, brand scaling, and consumer trends, Wilks will spearhead the company's aggressive national growth strategy.

"Joining Mr. Charlie's at this transformative moment is incredibly exciting," said Adam Wilks, newly appointed President of Mr. Charlie's TMS. "The brand has already proven that purpose and profitability can go hand-in-hand in the QSR space. With our Arizona expansion and ambitious growth plans, we're poised to revolutionize the fast-food landscape by combining delicious plant-based options with meaningful social impact. I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate our national footprint while staying true to the mission that makes Mr. Charlie's so special."

"Adam's impressive track record in scaling brands makes him the ideal leader to guide Mr. Charlie's through this pivotal phase," said Shneer. "His expertise in franchise development and operations will be instrumental as we expand across Arizona and beyond."

For those inspired by the brand's mission and interested in joining the movement, Mr. Charlie’s TMS is now offering franchise opportunities in select U.S. states where the company is licensed to franchise. For more information, visit www.mrcharlies.co .

About Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So

Mr. Charlie’s TMS has become a revolution in plant-based cuisine, proving that fast food can be ethical, joyful, and full of purpose, while remaining delicious. Through sustainability, community impact and an unwavering commitment to fun, Mr.Charlie's is challenging norms, creating demand, and inspiring a global conversation on what fast food can and should be.

Mr. Charlie’s isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a feeling. It’s a place where second chances are served daily, and where kindness is the main ingredient. Every location is built on love, laughter, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel seen, fed, and valued. And now, that energy is expanding. Follow the journey @mrcharlies

