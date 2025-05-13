Megaport and NYI Mark 10 Years of Partnership with Expansion to Chicago

As demand for connectivity accelerates, NYI Chicago customers gain on-demand access to public and private clouds and full suite of network and peering solutions

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYI, a provider of hybrid datacenter, network and interconnection services and Megaport, a leading provider of global network connectivity services, are proud to honor ten years of partnership with the addition of Megaport services at the NYI Chicago data center facility in Oak Brook, IL, enhancing network connectivity options for customers with rapidly evolving digital business requirements.

A unique partnership with a solutions focus

In a decade that has witnessed significant technological developments and a rapidly changing industry landscape—one in which companies come and go, morph and change—the long, stable partnership between NYI and Megaport is notable in withstanding the test of time while evolving to meet the escalating needs of clients in the digital infrastructure and network connectivity space. At the core of the successful collaboration is a shared dedication to facilitating holistic, custom solutions and delivering seamless customer experiences in an increasingly complex hybrid technology environment, driven by AI and other emerging technologies.

“NYI was one of our initial locations in New York, and they’ve been an outstanding partner for a decade now. They’re about more than just power and space—they understand the value of delivering market-leading solutions and a great customer experience, making them an ideal partner for Megaport,” says Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “Chicago is a booming Tier 1 market, and we’re excited to expand this partnership by adding NYI Chicago to our expansive global ecosystem.”

Providing easy access to digital infrastructure and connectivity

Both NYI and Megaport believe in making things simple for customers. While NYI simplifies data center operations by addressing the logistical hurdles involved in deploying digital infrastructure, Megaport simplifies the often arduous task of managing network connectivity. By leveraging a single interface, customers can access a full range of Megaport services including secure, resilient, and scalable connectivity to public and private clouds, seamless data center to data center interconnection, and multi-cloud connectivity—all provisioned within a few clicks using Megaport’s intuitive, on-demand platform.

“We’re committed to helping facilitate the right connectivity solutions to support our clients’ needs and our ongoing partnership with Megaport helps us achieve that,” adds Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder and COO of NYI. “We are delighted to extend Megaport services to our Midwest customers—offering a real-time, flexible network connectivity platform to support critical hybrid cloud use cases from disaster recovery to AI and IoT.”

A strategic data center location

NYI Chicago is strategically located in Oak Brook, midway between Chicago (18 miles to the East) and Aurora (to the west). The fiber rich facility offers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and interconnection solutions, and high touch managed services to companies across industries including finance, healthcare, technology and education. For NYI customers globally, the site supports geographic expansion, regional diversity and business continuity options in the highly desirable Chicago area.

The integration of Megaport extends NYI Chicago’s premier connectivity capabilities which include a wide range of carriers and low-latency direct connectivity to 350 E. Cermak, a key Midwest interconnection hub. NYI’s highly skilled on-site team can assist with network decision making and the deployment of relevant services associated with Megaport.

Getting started

To learn how to optimize your cloud networking, data center and peering capabilities, contact NYI to schedule a demo and free trial of the Megaport platform.





About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 930+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

About NYI

NYI is a global provider of hybrid infrastructure, network, and interconnection solutions. The company is known for cutting through the complexity of the IT landscape and facilitating custom solutions to address the critical infrastructure and connectivity needs of clients across industries. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners. To learn more, visit www.nyi.net , contact 800.288.7387 or follow NYI on LinkedIn . Media contact: Iromie Weeramantry, marketing@nyi.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b3afd0f-0120-40e8-b9e7-287042cd3cb0

NYI Chicago data center Premier facility offers hybrid cloud solutions, powerful connectivity and managed services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.