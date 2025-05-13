Associa Names Tim Langham as Senior Vice President of HR Operations

DALLAS, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s leading community management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Langham as its new Senior Vice President of HR Operations. In this role, Langham will lead strategic human resources initiatives that support employee engagement, operational excellence, and organizational growth across the company.

Langham brings more than 15 years of human resources leadership experience to Associa, with proven expertise in employee relations, leadership coaching, and talent management. Known for his thoughtful and strategic approach, he has consistently driven organizational efficiency and fostered high-performing workplace cultures.

“Tim brings a rare blend of empathy, strategic thinking, and operational rigor to everything he does,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Associa. “His leadership will be essential as we continue to evolve our HR operations to support our growing workforce and strengthen the employee experience at every level.”

Prior to joining Associa, Langham held key HR leadership roles at Pioneer Natural Resources Company, including Director of Talent Development & Management and Director of Learning and Development. His responsibilities included managing end-to-end talent strategies, leading enterprise-wide change initiatives, and building scalable programs that enhanced performance and leadership development across all levels of the organization.

Langham holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from The University of Texas at Arlington. His academic and professional background make him uniquely qualified to lead HR operations that support Associa’s diverse and dynamic workforce.

“I’m thrilled to join Associa at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Langham. “I look forward to collaborating with our leadership and HR teams to build on the company’s strong foundation and help drive our mission of delivering exceptional service to our employees and communities.”

For more information about Associa, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Mershae

tmershae@associaonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

