Workhorse Expands National Dealer Network with New Locations in Washington and Wisconsin

Range Truck Group joins as key Pacific Northwest partner; third Midwest Ziegler Truck Group location added

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Ziegler Truck Group, adding two new dealer locations to its national network.

Range Truck Group, located in Fife, Washington, joins the Workhorse dealer family as a key addition in a region leading the charge in electric vehicle adoption. A partner to Ziegler Truck Group, Range specializes in zero-emission commercial vehicles and charging solutions. Its addition enhances Workhorse’s presence in the Pacific Northwest, where demand for reliable, electric last-mile delivery trucks continues to grow.

Workhorse is also strengthening its dealer support in the Midwest with the addition of a third Ziegler Truck Group location in DeForest, Wisconsin. This new location expands access to Workhorse’s Class 4–6 all-electric work trucks and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting fleets through trusted, service-driven partners nationwide.

Ziegler Truck Group is an approved California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) HVIP dealer, offering access to valuable incentives for fleets adopting clean transportation technologies. With the addition of these two new locations, Workhorse and Ziegler continue building on a shared vision of supporting customers through a seamless transition to zero tailpipe emissions in real-world operations.

“Workhorse vehicles are proving themselves every day in the real world, taking on grueling conditions,” said Johannes Ariens, CEO of Range Truck Group. “What sets them apart is their performance under load, reliability on route, and the fact that they’re backed by a team that understands what fleets need. It’s a product that’s available now and built for real work—that resonates with our customers.”

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Ziegler by welcoming Range Truck Group and a third Ziegler Truck location to the Workhorse dealer network,” said Kelly Kiger, VP of Sales at Workhorse. “This is another step forward in making our electric trucks accessible to more fleets across the country, with support from trusted dealers who share our focus on long-term performance and uptime.”

With strategically located dealers and a service-first approach, Workhorse is equipping fleets with the tools they need to confidently electrify their operations—region by region, route by route. Through its growing national network, the Company is making its lineup of 100% electric, medium-duty work trucks—including Class 4–6 models—more accessible to commercial fleets seeking to reduce emissions without compromising on performance or reliability. For more information about Workhorse and its national dealer network, visit https://workhorse.com/find-a-dealer/.

About Ziegler & Range Truck Group

The Truck Group Family is the trusted partner on the road to zero emissions backed by innovative energy solutions and easy rental, lease, and purchase support options that remove traditional roadblocks to getting there. We provide a comprehensive solution customized to the needs of our customers—including a portfolio of zero-emissions vehicles, access to flexible charging options, and a team of specialists ready to help accelerate the transition. Ziegler Truck Group is an independent entity as part of the Ziegler Companies portfolio. Visit ZieglerTruck.com & RangeTruck.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

