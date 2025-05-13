Burn Care Market worth US$3.35 billion by 2030 with 5.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global burn care market, valued at US$2.46 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.6%, reaching US$2.55 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$3.35 billion by 2030. This market is experiencing consistent growth due to several key factors. The number of burn injuries is rising due to factors such as industrial accidents, domestic fires, and other hazards. Furthermore, advancements in treatment technologies and increased awareness and education about burn care contribute to this trend. Additionally, supportive government initiatives play a significant role in market development.

The demand for effective burn treatments is rising as the global population ages. Older individuals are more susceptible to slow-healing wounds and burn complications, which, in turn, increases the need for advanced burn care products. Moreover, technological advancements in burn treatment—including innovative burn dressings, biologics, and advanced burn wound assessment devices—enhance treatment efficiency and effectiveness.

302 - Pages

By Based on products, the burn care market is categorized into five segments: advanced burn dressings, burn wound therapy devices, biologics, traditional burn care products, and other burn care products. Among these, the biologics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for advanced and effective treatment options for deep and complex burns. Biologics provide targeted healing, minimize long-term complications, and promote tissue regeneration, making them particularly suitable for treating severe burns. The increasing acceptance of these products among healthcare professionals and ongoing innovations in regenerative medicine are contributing to the strong and sustained growth of the biologics segment.

By Based on burn degree, the burn care market is divided into first-degree burns (minor burns), second-degree burns (partial-thickness burns), and third-degree burns (full-thickness burns). Of these, the second-degree burns segment accounted for the largest market share of the burn care market in 2024. This is largely because partial-thickness burns occur more frequently. These burns tend to destroy the epidermis and dermis; as such, they require the application of advanced burn care products, which drives consistent demand in this segment.

By geography, the market for burn care is divided into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the burn care market in 2024 with the largest market share. This is primarily because countries like the US and Canada have well-developed healthcare facilities, supporting widespread access to advanced burn care products and treatments. The region also experiences a high rate of burn injuries. The availability of key players and constant investment in research & development further consolidate North America's position in the burn care market.

The major players operating in this market are Smith+Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Solventum Corporation (US), Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US).

SMITH+NEPHEW (UK)

Smith+Nephew is distinguished by its advanced wound care solutions and robust research and development capabilities, enabling it to provide effective burn care products. Mölnlycke Health Care AB has solidified its market position through strategic partnerships. Cardinal Health Inc. utilizes its extensive distribution network and diverse product line to reach a wide range of healthcare facilities, thereby increasing its share in the burn care market. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is recognized for its broad range of biologics that offer crucial support for severe burns. ConvaTec Group Plc has strengthened its market presence through global expansion and strategic acquisitions.

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB (SWEDEN):

Mölnlycke Health Care AB also boasts a comprehensive product portfolio in the advanced wound care market. The company's leading position in this sector is largely due to its robust global sales and distribution network, which allows it to effectively market its products in various countries. Mölnlycke primarily utilizes inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, to maintain its market position. For example, in May 2024, the company formed a new partnership with the Phoenix Society, a burn survivor organization in the US. Through this collaboration, Mölnlycke will support the Phoenix Society's initiatives with its extensive range of burn care solutions

