Pico Appoints Holly Meacham as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Global Growth and Sales Strategy

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the appointment of Holly Meacham to Chief Sales Officer. Holly brings more than 25 years of global executive sales leadership experience to Pico and will be pivotal in advancing the company’s strategic goals as it continues to expand its presence across the financial services sector.

Holly most recently served as Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Curinos, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology solutions to financial institutions. Previously, she led global sales at Informa’s Financial Intelligence business, managing a large global team focused on growing market share and enhancing client relationships. Earlier in her career, she held multiple senior sales roles at Thomson Reuters.

At Pico, Holly will lead the global sales team with a focus on implementing best-in-class sales practices to drive success worldwide. She will play a key role in advancing Pico’s global sales strategy, ensuring stronger consistency and alignment across regions to deepen global relationships and accelerate growth. Her leadership will be critical in positioning the company to achieve its ambitious goals for expanding its industry-leading financial technology solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holly to the Pico executive team,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico. “Her deep expertise in financial services sales, combined with her proven ability to scale global sales organizations, will be instrumental in driving Pico’s next phase of growth. Holly’s leadership and focus on aligning our sales strategy will help us continue to build on the momentum we’ve established over the past year.”

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

